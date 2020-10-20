The Alcoa soccer team has been more than a little eager to get back to the Region 1-A championship this season.
That’s because the Lady Tornadoes fell to Cosby by one goal in the 2019 region final. The loss has stuck with them, but Alcoa coach Shane Corley still took the opportunity to remind his team what was at stake ahead of Tuesday’s region semifinal against University High.
“It’s an elimination game — if you want your region title back, you have to win tonight,” Corley told the Lady Tornadoes. “We didn’t win the region title last year, and that one’s been sitting on me really hard. Let’s take care of that business.”
Alcoa came out looking sharp against University High en route to a 6-1 victory on the Lady Tornadoes’ home turf. The win marks the fourth straight year Alcoa has defeated University High (1-8) in the regional semifinals.
Next up for the Lady Tornadoes (8-6-1) is Chuckey-Doak (10-6-1) in the region championship. The game will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Alcoa.
“We definitely felt like we should not have lost last year’s game,” Alcoa’s McKinna Murr said of the 2019 region final. “We’ve really progressed as a team this season. We’ve worked more as a unit instead of playing as individuals, and I think that really showed today.”
Alcoa had no trouble moving the ball around despite the Buccaneers’ strategy of packing in the backfield. Four different Lady Tornadoes found the back of the net, with Murr and Bonnie Lauderback scoring two goals apiece.
Shelby Knight assisted on the Lady Tornadoes’ first three goals before scoring one herself in the second half. Kaleea Scales accounted for Alcoa’s other goal while also recording an assist.
The Lady Tornadoes entered halftime ahead 4-0 after playing what Corley considered to be one of their best halves of soccer this season.
“I thought we moved the ball crisply and at the pace we want to play,” Corley said. “We really looked good on the attacking half of the field.”
Alcoa got on the board six and a half minutes into the game when Murr converted a Knight cross into a 1-0 lead.
Scales doubled the Lady Tornadoes’ score less than five minutes later when Knight once again placed a cross right in front of the goal. University High goalkeeper Breeze Ryan made an effort to collect it, but Scales used her speed to beat her there. Scales got a knee on the ball as the two collided, redirecting it into the goal.
With 23 minutes left in the half, Knight sped down the left side of the field with the ball before lofting a pass into the box as Lauderback ran through it, kneeing it into the back of the net to put Alcoa ahead 3-0.
Knight’s performance comes on the heels of recording a hat trick in the Alcoa’s 6-1 District 2-A championship win over Cosby.
“She’s been on her game, and she’s getting in a good mode of play right now at the right time,” Corley said of Knight. “She’s doing exactly what we want her to do.”
Murr rounded out the first-half scoring with a goal assisted by Scales.
Lauderback said the message at halftime for Alcoa was stay engaged and don’t let up.
“Soccer can be a cruel sport and a game of inches,” Lauderback said. “You just have to keep your head in it and push forward.”
The Lady Tornadoes got second-half goals from Knight and Lauderback. They finished with 18 shots on goals, not including at least three that bounced off the post or crossbar.
University’s lone goal game with 14 minutes left when Blake Johnson tucked a free kick from midfield into the back of the net.
“I’m pretty comfortable with what we’ve got going on,” Corley said. “We’re healthy and we’ve been playing some of our best soccer here in the last three or four games. We just have to maintain and make sure we’re taking care of ourselves, and I think we’ll be OK.”
