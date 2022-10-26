CHATTANOOGA — Ella Murr trotted back on to the pitch after having her hand looked at on the sidelines following a collision in the box.
Mere seconds later, the senior goalkeeper watched helplessly as one of the few threatening shots of the match whizzed by her and into the back of that net.
That one strike proved to be enough to put an end to Alcoa’s season as it suffered a 1-0 loss to Merrol Hyde in the Class A state quarterfinals Wednesday at Chattanooga Christian School.
“I think we did everything we could do, but overall, I kind of felt we were a little bit ugly,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “We just couldn’t get things going all the way.”
Neither Merrol Hyde (18-2-1) or Alcoa (14-5-1) produced much in terms of offense in a rematch of last year’s state championship match, but the Lady Hawks were able to generate more opportunities and capitalized on the only one that mattered.
Sophomore striker Sydney Arreza gave Merrol Hyde the lead in the 37th minute, dribbling from the left wing before uncorking a shot from just outside the penalty area.
Alcoa did not offer much push back as it struggled to stay connected throughout the pitch and failed to maintain possession.
The Lady Tornadoes mustered three shots on goal while the Lady Hawks logged seven.
Junior forward Charlotte Tymon, Alcoa’s leading goal scorer, did not record a shot attempt. Freshmen Natalie Crisp, Anna Kate Baumann and junior midfielder Annalise Erhart, all of whom had at least 10 goals entering the tournament, combined for seven shots — two on goal.
“We did not have the offensive production that we normally do,” Byrd said. “Their midfield is really organized, and they made it really tough for us in the middle of the field. The quick one-twos that we normally have weren’t there today.”
Alcoa’s search for the second state championship in program history came to an abrupt end — albeit in what could have easily been a state championship match identified as a quarterfinal — but that should not take away from what it achieved this season.
The Lady Tornadoes endured a coaching change in the offseason that came with a different play style when Byrd replaced former coach Shane Corley and an injury-riddled campaign.
Despite all the bumps along the way, Alcoa won a district championship, a region championship and defeated Loudon in the Class A sectionals to reach the state tournament for the sixth consecutive season.
The departures of Murr, senior defender Peyton Potts and senior midfielder Wendy Beristain will leave sizeable holes to fill, but a team that already relied on so much youth should find a way to prevail.
Alcoa’s future is as bright as its past, but until it gets an opportunity to fulfill that potential next season, it will once again ponder what could have been.
“I’m going to miss them because they are a good group of girls,” Byrd said. “We’ve had a good, fun time because they’re a bunch of goofballs. It’s kind of surreal (for the season to be over), but the only way to end a season is in tears, either because you lost or you won (state), and unfortunately we came up on the wrong side of it today.”
