Awarding two assists on one soccer goal is not common, but it’s possible and sometimes merited as Alcoa showed Thursday evening.
Already having scored a brace, Houston Burchfield earned the extra assist by starting a sweet set of passes, stepping in between two William Blount defenders and redirecting the ball forward to Andrew Knight with a beautifully-executed heel flick.
Knight quickly fired a low crossing pass to fellow freshman Jacob Baumann, who charged into the penalty area and banged home a goal to earn assists for both Knight and Burchfield while also putting the finishing touches on a 4-1 victory for the Tornadoes over the Governors.
Alcoa (6-3) missed on many other strong scoring opportunities but managed enough offense and solid defense to dominate William Blount (0-5) in the cross-county rivalry game.
“We created really well, but we just weren’t really finishing those chances that we created,” Alcoa junior Aidan Corley said. “We got offside a bunch in the second half. We hit a lot over, we hit the post a couple of times. We just couldn’t capitalize.”
Dominating possessions and limiting William Blount’s offense to a few counter-attack runs, the Tornadoes jumped out to a 3-0 first-half lead. The Governors played more aggressively in the second half, which paid off with one goal awarded on a penalty kick eight minutes after the break.
Alcoa threatened to counter that lone Governor score with several strong runs, but failed to reap rewards until the Burchfield-Knight-Baumann combo completed the scoring. William Blount had one late chance in the 76th minute after earning one of its two corner kicks, but goalkeeper Jackson Whedbee made a nice grab for his second save of the half.
William Blount’s score came when Whedbee charged out hard to prevent sophomore Reese Pesterfield from collecting a long free-kick coming into the penalty area, and collided with Pesterfield. Matthew Torres connected on the resulting penalty kick in the 48th minute to briefly trim the deficit to two.
“Pesterfield has been a starting center-back for us, but we started him at striker tonight,” William Blount coach Jordan Hill said. “I thought he really pressured the goalkeeper several times, and that’s what led to the penalty kick.”
Alcoa controlled the tempo from the opening whistle and scored five minutes into the action. Corley took a free kick three yards outside of the penalty area, awarded when Baumann had been held when charging in to pounce on a Burchfield pass. Corley’s kick hit a player in the William Blount wall and careened to just inside the far post to elude Gov keeper Raif Schmeltz.
Burchfield scored the next two goals. Aidan Radosevich started the second scoring sequence with an interception redirected in to Jacob Knight, who passed into Burchfield for a ten-yard strike in the 20th minute.
Corley set up the next Burchfield goal eight minutes later with a soft arcing ball laid in from center to the right wing. Burchfield took in the pass and snuck a shot just inside the near post past a diving Schmeltz.
Jeremiah Hester kept the slate clean in goal the first half for Alcoa, with two saves added to a strong back-line effort keyed by sweeper Jack Tymon.
“We played good in spurts, but not good for 80 minutes,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “I would have liked to have finished a few more goals. We got the ball in spaces we needed to, we just couldn’t get the shots to go in the back of the net.”
Both teams continue in non-district play next Tuesday. Alcoa travels to take on Maryville and William Blount hosts Gibbs.
