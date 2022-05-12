GATLINBURG — Ahead of this season, and even during it, the Alcoa boys soccer team had a question to answer.
“We thought this team has lots of individual talent on it,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “The biggest thing was how can those pieces come together and work well together, and that’s been the puzzle for us this season.”
The Tornadoes seem to have solved that puzzle.
No. 2-seed Alcoa staved off numerous attacks and shut out No. 1 Gatlinburg-Pittman in a 2-0 win Thursday in the District 2-A championship, playing as a collective unit the way Corley envisioned it doing all along.
Its Alcoa’s first district title win since 2018.
“(I saw) a focused group that wanted to accomplish something we haven’t done in a long time, and they did,” Corley said. “That was a great match.”
The Tornadoes (9-5-2) scored a goal each half, with Bacon Lauderback knocking one in off a corner kick just over three minutes in. Jaden Dyar doubled Alcoa’s lead almost 10 minutes into the second half, snagging the ball after Jacob Baumann’s kick was deflected, taking a second-chance shot and watching it find the net.
The player arguably most meaningful to the cause, though, was goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester, who tallied 10 saves against a Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-7-2) offense that kept up the attack on its own field.
“My defense set them up to where all of their shots were harder shots to make,” Hester said. “They couldn’t get quite the power they’d want on them, so it gave me an easy save.”
Hester stood tall countless times, such as when he kicked away a Gatlinburg-Pittman shot just over seven minutes into the match, then made a diving safe not long afterward. He made two impressive saves following Dyar’s score.
All but two of Hester’s saves came in the second half as the Tornadoes never faltered, even down to the final seconds, in keeping the Highlanders at bay.
“It’s amazing,” Hester said. “We’ve known we could do it. We’ve been waiting for it. We took our opportunity.”
Hester believes Alcoa is good enough to get to state, but to do that, the Tornadoes will have to fare well enough in their upcoming Region 1-A tournament, a task that perhaps appears less daunting with their ever-growing confidence.
“We know we’ve got talent individually and we’ve got a little bit of depth to play with, and making sure we get the most our of it as a team, that’s the big thing,” Corley said. “Right now, we’re accomplishing that. We’ve played well here recently and we want to see if we can continue building off of that. I think they’ve got some confidence now.”
Corley has his team playing how he wants. He’s now focused on their mental game.
“I’m looking at the region tournament next week and making sure that we know what do to on Tuesday night,” Corley said. “That’s what matters right now. This team is certainly capable of being (at state), but you can’t get ahead of it. You have to make sure you know what’s in front of you each step of the way.
“So Tuesday night is another elimination game, and they’ve got to be prepared and rested and ready to go, and come out and have another good performance.”
