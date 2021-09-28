Alcoa sophomore Charlotte Tymon tallied a hat trick and Peyton Potts logged two assists in a 4-0 win over District 2-A foe Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday.
Junior goalkeeper Ella Murr posted her second shutout in as many district matches.
The Tornadoes (7-4-1, 2-0 District 2-A) travel to face Knoxville Central on Tuesday.
