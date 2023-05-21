The Alcoa boys soccer team lost an important piece of their puzzle when senior Cappi Ruiz had to return to his home country, Spain, before the Tornadoes’ Class A sectional match Saturday.
After playing in the Tornadoes’ Region 1-A championship match Thursday, Ruiz went home to take the Spanish standardized test Selectividad, which coach Andy Byrd called even more important for his acceptance into his preferred Spanish university than its equivalent, the ACT, is for American colleges.
Down a crucial piece of their midfield, the Tornadoes received quality minutes from Luis Tolentino and Luis Gonzalez, who combined to fill in Ruiz’s role. Gonzalez and Tolentino both scored in the second half as Alcoa pulled away from Oneida with a 5-0 win in the Class A sectionals Saturday night at Alcoa Elementary School, securing its second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“We had some really important subs off the bench,” Byrd told The Daily Times. “Luis (Gonzalez) came in and played the game of his life. He’s been holding back and holding back and holding back, but he came in relaxed and played a great game. In a pretty stellar defensive unit, they’re (Oneida) packing it in, and Luis had player-of-the-game accolades.”
Gonzalez’s second-half goal was a turning point for the Tornadoes after a sluggish first half.
Alcoa (13-9-2) broke out a new formation against Oneida (15-5-1) in the first half, playing more directly on offense. It did work to tire the Indians for the second half, but the only result on the scoreboard over a tight first 40 minutes was an Andrew Knight goal in the 18th minute — a score that Oneida keeper Gavin Keeton misplayed.
Gonzalez broke through in the 47th minute. Working from outside the box, he put up a long, arching shot that curved into the top corner of the net over Keeton’s hands.
Once Gonzalez’s goal found the back of the net, the wheels fell off for Oneida. An Indian yellow card in the 54th minute resulted in an Alcoa free kick just outside the box, which Leo Santos promptly converted. Knight added his second score in the 66th minute, and Tolentino, who initially started in Ruiz’s vacated center-mid spot, capped the night with a 75th-minute goal.
“We understand that he’s (Ruiz) gone from the team now,” Knight said. “I think Luis Gonzalez played a vital role tonight, he stepped in pretty well. We’re very happy with him tonight.”
Alcoa’s challenge now is balancing being thankful with what it has accomplished already this season with its remaining goals for the postseason. The Tornadoes did not want to take for granted their position as one of the eight teams still standing in the Class A playoff, and the message for next week was to play free and loose, but they also have championship aspirations.
After a first-round loss to Madison Magnet last season, the Tornadoes are eager to go back to Murfreesboro and take care of their unfinished business.
“We wanted to get back here,” Knight said. “It’s been our goal from the beginning of the season. We want to get back here and win it all. We’re coming for the title. We want revenge for last year.”
“I’m excited about next week,” Byrd added. “We’re going to have adversaries there, but I’m excited about it. Like I said all year long, we are not done. We’re nowhere near done.”
