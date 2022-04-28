Greenback may not be the exact same boys soccer team that reached the Class A sectionals a year ago, but that hardly mattered to an Alcoa squad that wants to be on that stage this season.
The Tornadoes tallied three goals in the first seven minutes of their regular-season finale against the Cherokees and continued to pour it on from there, cruising to an 8-0 rout Thursday at Alcoa Elementary School.
“I think we really made a statement by showing that we can score goals with the starting players and the players we have backing up,” sophomore Jacob Baumann told The Daily Times. “It shows that we have depth.”
Alcoa sophomore Andrew Knight kicked things off with a goal in the third and sophomore Bacon Lauderback followed three minutes later with a header off a corner kick from senior Aidan Corley.
Baumann tallied his third goal in his previous two matches off an assist from Lauderback in the seventh minute to complete the Tornadoes’ quick surge.
“(A surge like that) can lead to some confidence, but it can also lead to complacency where we back off too much,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “That was another challenge. If we got out here and got off to a good start, I wanted them to maintain it.
“They’re showing that they’re growing up a bit by being able to come out here and maintain their level of play even when we get up early like that.”
The scoring pace slowed afterward, but not by much.
Junior Joshua Balderrama extended Alcoa’s lead to 4-0 in the 19th minute and sophomore Houston Whedbee found the back of the net 11 minutes later.
Knight picked up his second goal with a penalty kick in the 31st minute and then completed his hat trick in eight minutes into the second half. Sophomore Luis Gonzalez capped the scoring with three minutes remaining.
The rout completes an impressive five-game run from the Tornadoes (7-5-2) to close out the regular season in which they went 4-1 and outscored their opponents 21-4.
The lone hiccup during that span came in the form of a 1-0 defeat at Gatlinburg-Pittman that leaves Alcoa having to earn its way to the District 2-A championship instead of an automatic berth to the region tournament.
“They know what the goal is right now, and they’ve got to fight for that rematch with Gatlinburg-Pittman,” Corley said. “We’ve got young but experienced players, and they understand (that it is time to focus) now. Maybe a year ago all of them didn’t know what it means when you get to the postseason and how to prepare for it, but they have bought in now more than they have before, and I think that goes a long way.
“They’re pretty hungry right now.”
The Tornadoes feel the difference from a year ago, too, especially after that stinging loss to the Highlanders.
Alcoa gets an opportunity to create a rematch with Gatlinburg-Pittman when it hosts Pigeon Forge at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it hopes it can put forth a similar performance to the one it had versus Greenback.
“That’s the kind of game we needed,” Corley said. “I think the boys were ready to come out and make a bit of a statement, and they did that with good consistency tonight in our play.
“We had a good first half and it gave us a chance to really rotate players. They wanted to come out here and play these guys because they know what they did last year.”
