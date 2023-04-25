Joshua Balderrama earned applause by being honored as part of Alcoa’s Senior Day event. Soon after, he earned applause for a different reason.
Balderrama, who doesn’t usually start but was given the opportunity Tuesday, booted in the Tornadoes’ first goal of their 4-0 win over Maryville Christian, a celebratory moment during a celebratory day for Alcoa’s seniors.
“Josh Balderrama is a fun kid,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “He’s one you can trust. He’s going to come in and do everything that you ask him to do. He’s one that you have come to your house and babysit your kid. He’s just a trustworthy guy, and I think he embodies what Alcoa soccer is becoming with the new culture change.”
Alcoa (7-8-2) controlled throughout the first half of the victory, tallying all four goals before its offense went stagnant in the second half. That early burst was enough, though, to earn the Tornadoes a quality win for a group of seniors whom Byrd believes deserves it.
“Great Senior Night,” Byrd said. “These seniors have come in, change of the guard here, and they’ve done a great job leading these kids, so hats off to them.”
Following Balderrama’s score, Alcoa went up 2-0 on an own goal by Maryville Christian (7-2-3). The Tornadoes then extended their lead to three goals when Leo Santos banged in a shot off the right-side post.
Maryville Christian goalkeeper Caleb Brown kept the deficit from growing larger with multiple saves, but the Tornadoes entered halftime up 4-0 after Jaden Dyar knocked in a shot off a deflection by Brown.
“Caleb is, in my opinion, one of the best goalies in the county,” Maryville Christian coach Jeremy Wallace said. “Every game, he has just amazing saves and just does a great job. Obviously, we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but he kept it close for us and gave us a chance. Just a fantastic game for him.”
Neither team scored in the second half as the conflicting schemes kept possessions ending in failure.
“Kind of quiet off and on,” Byrd said. “They pack it in the box and we keep doing the same exact thing all night long although we subbed lots of different kids in. They’re packing in the box and we’re trying to attack down the center of the field. We got around the corner, some things would work.
“We failed to do that consistently, but when we did get around the corners, get around the edge of the field and knocked the ball in for that extra pass to finish, it worked.”
Despite the solid victory, Byrd wasn’t pleased with his team’s execution in the second half. With the regular season winding down and tournament play coming up, he’s pressing his players to shore up their efforts in order to help Alcoa peak at the right time.
“Until we decide to do what we should do instead of doing what we want to do, we’ll continue to get these mediocre results, even though that result doesn’t look mediocre,” Byrd said. “It’s still, at the same time, grindy. That’s how it goes.”
It was equally as much a learning chance for Maryville Christian.
“It was a good opportunity for us to also learn what it looks like to play a really disciplined team,” Wallace said. “Obviously, there are some things we need to improve upon, but we enjoyed it. We made some good halftime adjustments. We were down in the first half and held it to 0-0 in the second half, so the adjustments we made, they learned a lot from that, which I think is good for us.”
