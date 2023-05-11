For one half, the Alcoa boy’s soccer team overlooked the quality of opponent they thought Gatlinburg-Pittman was.
When the two met during the regular season on April 20, the Tornadoes had no trouble dispatching G-P to claim the regular-season district title. The Highlanders, however, came in a totally different team and put Alcoa on its backfoot in the first half of the District 2-A Championship match.
The No. 1 Tornadoes regained their composure, and on the strength of two second half goals, defeated No. 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman, 3-2, Thursday night at Alcoa Elementary School to claim their second District 2-A title in as many years.
“We came out flat, and we looked past them based on the last performance,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “In the first half, I could tell that they (G-P) had been playing some juggernaut teams. They just got off a run to end their season where they were playing some really fierce competitors. … They brought that intensity.”
Part of the reason Byrd felt the Tornadoes (10-9-6) underestimated G-P entering the match was that when the two met during the regular season, the Highlanders (9-7) had not played the same level of competition that Alcoa had. It was a different story over the last three weeks, as Alcoa’s opponent competition level dropped out, while G-P got better through losses to Knoxville West, Maryville and Bearden.
Their improvement showed in the first half, when their strikers forced an Alcoa defensive error, resulting in an own goal and a 1-0 G-P lead in the fifth minute.
Alcoa countered with a goal from Leo Santos in the 16th minute — dribbling through a pack of G-P defenders before placing a left-footed shot perfectly in the top corner — but that was all it mustered in a first half controlled by G-P.
Not two minutes into the second half, the Highlanders retook the lead, as Carlos Turcios served Milton Ortez for a corner kick goal, but once Alcoa answered with its second equalizer — Santos made a spectacular pass to Cappi Ruiz, who received it in stride and scored with his left foot — momentum swung back in the Tornadoes’ favor.
“Hats off to the equalizer. It was incredible,” Byrd said. “I will say this, he (Santos) played the best game I think he has played so far in his high school career. Leo was fantastic, fun to watch tonight. We saw his potential, so I think he’s going to come in and do a good job for us in the playoffs.”
In the 69th minute, the Tornadoes were awarded a free kick near center circle, and Bacon Lauderback launched a perfect ball to a crowded box. Andrew Knight was there to finish it and give Alcoa its first lead, 3-2.
By clinching the district title, Alcoa will host a match in the Region 1-A semifinals on May 16 at 6 p.m. against Chuckey-Doak.
Junior captain Jacob Knight, during their postgame huddle, reminded the Tornadoes that every opponent they face at this point of the season deserves to be there. They were able to get past G-P despite overlooking them in the first half, but they know that won’t be the case every time.
“We’re going to go forward, and the idea after the game was that we overlooked this game,” Byrd said. “We’re going to grind pretty tough (Friday) and Monday looking at making some adjustments. You can’t overlook anybody at this point of the season.”
