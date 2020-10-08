Alcoa senior Bonnie Lauderback netted a hat trick to lead Alcoa to a 4-0 victory at Cosby on Thursday to claim the program's fourth consecutive District 2-A regular season title.
Lauderback scored the Tornadoes' only goal of the first half and then added to the lead in the 41st minute off an assist from senior midfielder McKinna Murr. A Cosby own goal gave Alcoa a 3-0 lead before Lauderback capped the scoring in the 65th minute.
Alcoa sophomore goalkeeper Ella Murr recorded four saves en route to the clean sheet.
The Tornadoes will host Austin-East in the opening round of the district tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
