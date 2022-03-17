The Alcoa softball team found themselves in a very different position against Harriman on Tuesday at Dawn Marsh Field.
The Lady Tornados have dominated their opponents early in the season, outscoring their competitors 30-0 in the first two games. However, against the Lady Devils it more of a back-and-forth affair. In fact, this was the first game the Lady T’s have played a full seven innings let alone playing past the third.
In the end, the Lady Tornados managed to string together hits while simultaneously being able to shut down the Lady Devils in the circle in route to a 4-1 victory.
“Harriman is a really good ball cub and have a really excellent pitcher.” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “(Kendal Mason) kept us off balance with her off speed today and we just couldn’t make adjustments quick enough to get a little bit more runs and get a more comfortable lead. We challenged our kids saying we have to be better at the plate in big situations with runners in scoring positions.”
The Lady Tornados (3-0) were quick to jump out an early lead. Alcoa’s leadoff batter Adriana King ripped the first pitch of the at bat to deep right field to start off the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Tornado’s couldn’t capitalize off the momentum and despite the big at-bat by Alcoa, Harriman (1-1) wasn’t fazed and immediately responded with and home run of their own tie it up the following inning. The Lady Tornados managed to hold a slight one-run lead going into the third.
The middle innings saw both team’s offense slow down. Alcoa couldn’t get the bats going and left runners stranded in multiple innings. They would finally find their second wind in the final two innings were they pushed the lead to three.
Leading the Lady T’s offensive efforts was Jaylyn Halliburton, who went 2-for22. Close behind here was King who went 2-for-3 with a home run. It was a true team effort for Alcoa as they recorded eight hits.
In the circle for Alcoa was Gabby Burkhart, who was nothing short of consistent. Despite giving up a solo shot to Harriman in the second inning, she was able to limit the Lady Devil’s offensive effectiveness and leave them scoreless for the rest of the game.
Burkhart gave up just three hits in seven innings with six strikeouts.
“Gabby threw great today.” Fekete Baily said. “She was the pitcher of the game. The thing I love about Gabby is that she’s a competitor. And right after blank got the home run off her she came back and threw a strike that next pitch and I love that about her.”
While unlike the Lady Tornado’s first two wins they manage to fend off Harriman and get the win and remain perfect in the early season.
“Their pitcher did a great job keeping us off-balance.” Fekete Bailey said. “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way when you come up. Some of our key hitters who were really big for us in our first two ball games were not as fruitful today. So, we challenged them to be better in our next game.”
