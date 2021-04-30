The Alcoa softball team suffered a 5-0 defeat to Farragut in its first game of the Region 2 Challenge but responded with a 4-0 victory over Coalfield on Friday at Farragut High School.
Junior Cassa Arnold limited the Lady Yellow Jackets to four hits over five shutout innings, striking out 12 in the process. Freshman Hannah Adams logged two hits and a RBI in the game.
The Lady Tornadoes (21-8) were no-hit by the Lady Admirals in their opening game.
Alcoa will play Karns at noon today at Farragut High School before facing Clinton at 3 p.m. at Knoxville Catholic High School.
