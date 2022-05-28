MURFREESBORO — Reality began to sink in when the ball crossed the fence.
In the top of the seventh inning Saturday at Starplex in Murfreesboro, the ball flew off Jaylyn Halliburton’s bat, and even Forrest’s Abby Ferguson couldn’t corral it as as she dove over the fence in center field.
Alcoa’s dugout cheered as Halliburton and teammates Trinity Hodge and Lauren Martin rounded the bases, with the Lady Tornadoes’ lead extended to five runs and the thought of how close they were to a Class 2A state championship win dawning on them. A half-inning later, they sealed the deal, finishing off Forrest, 6-1, and claiming the program’s first ever state title.
“Jaylyn’s home run just made everybody take a big sigh of relief, and we felt really good going in to that last inning,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “It’s different if she doesn’t hit that home run and it’s a 3-1 ballgame. They get two runners on, it’s a lot more pressure for our pitcher. So that was huge.”
Alcoa (29-13) came to Murfreesboro having never won a state tournament game. It left with a 4-1 slate this week, winning its way through the bracket before taking the second of two games Saturday against Forrest (29-12) to win that elusive state championship.
“It’s really important and a big moment in our lives we’ll always remember,” senior Cassa Arnold said.
“It’s mind-blowing and it’s crazy,” senior Italia Kyle added, “and it’s the best feeling ever.”
The Lady Tornadoes needed their best in the second game after dropping the first, 11-5. That set up a deciding final game to determine the Class 2A champion, and Alcoa’s players made good on it by fending off thoughts of the loss they suffered not even an hour earlier.
“The last game was over,” Kyle said. “We started all over. We didn’t dwell on what we did in the last game.”
As she spoke to her team between games, Fekete Bailey deviated slightly from the message she preached all week.
“I said, ‘I’ve told you to do two things the whole time we’ve been here, and that was have fun and compete,’” Bailey said. “I said, ‘I’m going to add a third one: we’re going to win the last game.’ Number three was win the last game, go out on top.”
Neither team scored in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when Olivia Emert doubled to bring home Arnold and Kyle. In the next half-inning, freshman Gabby Burkhart allowed the lone run she would give up, as Forrest scored on an RBI-single.
“I can’t say enough about how Gabby (Burkhart) pitched in that second ballgame,” Fekete Bailey said. “As a freshman to come out and be able to throw in those pressure situations, she pitched fantastic. I don’t think Olivia Emert made an out the entire state tournament. I think she made one, maybe. She was absolutely on fire the entire time.”
Kara Pitts tagged up and scored on an Adrianna King sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth, and Halliburton’s homer came after Burkhart held the Lady Rockets scoreless yet again in the bottom of the sixth.
After forcing two outs, Burkhart allowed two straight singles during the bottom of the seventh, but she finally got Briley Burnham to fly one to left fielder Trinity Hodge for the state title-clinching final out.
The cheers erupted as soon as Hodge brought in the ball. Burkhart jumped up and down as she left the circle, and Kyle leapt and pointed upward. The two ran toward each other and met in a hug as their teammates joined them, gloves falling to the ground, no longer needed.
All three of Fekete Bailey’s wishes, for her team to have fun, compete and win the final game, had been accomplished, and the reality that started to sink in after Halliburton’s home run was now all-encompassing.
“This is just a special group of kids,” Fekete Bailey said. “They bought in and they just have such a warrior’s spirit. I’m going to get emotional talking about them, but they’re just special. It’s only right that they go out with a state championship.”
