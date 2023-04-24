Halle Bailey knew what Dylan Jablonski was capable of.
As Alcoa and Maryville were locked in a scoreless tie through seven innings Monday, Bailey kept reassuring her teammate, letting her know her time to shine was nearing.
“She started off slow, and I was like, ‘Dylan, you’ve got this,’” Bailey told The Daily Times. “We were both telling each other we’re going to get on next time. I was like, ‘You’ve got this,’ and I knew she was going to go up there and do well.”
Jablonski’s time finally came in the top of the eighth inning, as she smacked a one-out single that brought home Kara Pitts and broke the scoreless streak, good for the deciding run in Alcoa’s 1-0 victory over Maryville at John Sevier Elementary School.
“Big opportunities give way to great moments,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said, “and (Jablonski) stepped up big for us.”
Jablonski took advantage of a rare moment of daylight during a pitcher’s duel that pitted Lily Marsh for Alcoa (24-7) against Bekah Duck for Maryville (7-16), with both throwing phenomenal games and keeping their opponents off balance throughout.
Marsh didn’t start, but replaced Gabby Burkhart with no outs in the bottom of the first inning. She then forced two strikeouts and a pop out, foreshadowing how she would pitch the rest of the matchup; she allowed five hits and one walk while notching 10 strikeouts on 110 total pitches.
“Lily was dealing,” Fekete Bailey said. “Both pitchers were. Duck threw a great game against us, kept us off-balance. It was a pitcher’s duel, and I told our kids, ‘We didn’t play our best game today.’ In fact, we probably played one of the worst games that we’ve played offensively-speaking, and a lot of that credit goes to Duck.
“But the sign of great teams is being able to find a way to win when you’re not playing your best game, when you’re not playing your best softball, and so we found a way to win.”
Duck pitched the whole game, allowing the lone run, eight hits and a walk while striking out seven batters on 116 total pitches.
“Obviously, they’re a good offense, so I know they’re going to capitalize on any misspots or anything, so I had to know that I had to pitch it to the correct spot every single time,” Duck said. “That didn’t happen, obviously, because nobody’s perfect, that’s never going to happen.
“And when that happened, they capitalized on it … I know that (the defense) had to put in a lot of effort and that they were really just doing anything they could to win. I’m proud of them because they really just did their best.”
Alcoa went three up, three down in the top of the seventh inning, giving Maryville a chance to walk it off without going into extra innings. Ali Richards doubled to lead off the side, but three straight ground outs sent the game into the eighth inning.
After Jablonski’s RBI and a double-play ended the top of the eighth, Kristy McCord grounded out to Bailey, but Isabella Saunders gave the Lady Rebels life with a double that banged off the top of the left field wall, barely missing home run distance. Allie Hemphill struck out swinging, though, and Ryleigh Maples flew out to left field to seal Alcoa’s slim victory.
Maryville coach Joe Michalski was proud of his team’s defensive effort, particularly plays such as McCord running and diving to try to field a ball late, but he bemoaned offensive inefficiencies.
“You always have to give credit to the opponent,” Michalski said. “Their pitcher did a great job, and she got us to chase some pitches, but on our side, we did not execute. We had some opportunities to bunt and move people over, and we missed every single one of those opportunities, popping some bunts up, things like that.
“You can’t expect to come out victorious if you don’t execute those types of things in a tight game.”
Left fielder Hannah Adams snagged the final out in foul territory, then ran over to join her teammates to celebrate winning a game that accomplished what both pitchers also did: keeping everyone involved on their toes.
“This one was a playoff game,” Michalski said, “and I know (Alcoa) treats it that way too. That’s what’s great about playing these guys. I wish we could play them three or four times during the year.”
