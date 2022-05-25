MURFREESBORO — For any other team, the pouring rain at McKnight Park may have caused a distraction.
Alcoa’s players sat in their dugout Wednesday, waiting through a pocket of rain that delayed their winner’s bracket quarterfinals game against Community in the Class 2A state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Once the Lady Tornadoes finally took the dampened field, it was as if they never had to wait. They mixed a stifling defensive effort with several scoring spurts to down the Lady Vikings, 4-0, and advance to the semifinals.
“I’m super proud of our kids,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “We started about an hour and a half late and it was raining a lot. The field wasn’t (in) the best playing conditions. I told our kids, I was like, ‘Both teams have to play on this field, and what it’s going to come down to is who’s mentally tougher.’
“I thought our kids were focused. I thought that they were intense, and I had a great feeling about the outcome of that ballgame.”
Alcoa (27-12) continued its historic run, with the Lady Tornadoes having never even won a state tournament game before Tuesday’s 4-3 extra-innings victory over Riverside.
Italia Kyle scored the first run for Alcoa early, racing home in the top of the first inning when Community (25-12) second baseman Audrina Bearden dropped a pop-up. Olivia Emert added to that tally in the top of the third, smacking a solo homer to center and giving the Lady Tornadoes a two-run cushion.
“The wind is ripping it like 30 miles-per-hour and blowing in, and (Emert) still hammered that ball,” Fekete Bailey said. “That was definitely a big sigh (of relief) moment that, ‘Hey, we got off that one-spot.’ When you come down here, you know it’s going to take more than one run to win a ballgame because everybody’s good.”
As freshman pitcher Adrianna King continued to shine in the circle, her teammates gave her more breathing room.
In the top of the fifth, Kursten Kinder was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate, but scored on a Community throwing error to the bag. Also in the inning, Dylan Jablonski batted in Kara Pitts with a single.
It looked as if Alcoa might plate more runs during the side, as it loaded the bases with only one out, but two straight outs ended that threat. The Lady Tornadoes also squandered scoring opportunities in the next two innings despite putting multiple runners on.
It was no matter for King, who didn’t shudder when Community’s Taylar Wessner singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Instead, she forced a double play and a groundout to seal the deal for the Lady Tornadoes.
Had Alcoa lost against Community, it would have had to play another game Wednesday in the loser’s bracket. Instead, it earned an evening off before facing Forrest (28-10) at 6:30 p.m. ET today at Starplex in the winner’s bracket semifinals.
The Lady Tornadoes will need all the rest they can get, as Forrest has won state titles the past two years. The Lady Rockets defeated Meigs County, 5-2, and Adamsville, 8-1, to move to this point in the bracket.
“Obviously, I think that it helps to be able to rest your body and refocus,” Fekete Bailey said. “I think you only have to win two more to win it all, so I think knowing that and kind of strategically planning out how we’re going to approach that as a coaching staff and with our kids, that let’s them rest and be prepared to come out and be successful.”
