Alcoa junior Jaylyn Halliburton, senior Cassa Arnold and freshmen Dylan Jablonski and Adrianna King each took home major District 2-2A awards Tuesday.
Halliburton was named Player of the Year while Arnold won Offensive Player of the Year. Jablonski and King split Freshman of the Year honors.
Halliburton and Arnold were also named to the All-District team along with senior Italia Kyle and freshman Gabby Burkhart.
Burkhart also made the All-Freshman team, joining Jablonski, King and Kara Pitts.
