At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sarah Fekete Bailey received a phone call from Tony Spears. The Alcoa assistant principal gravely informed Bailey that someone had vandalized the school’s softball field. Bailey immediately left her class and raced to Dawn Marsh Field.
“I was like, ‘We have a home game.’ … I was all mad,” Bailey told The Daily Times. “I totally fell for it — hook, line and sinker.”
It didn’t take long for Bailey to realize that she had been a victim of a prank. She didn’t find a vandalized field when she arrived. Instead, she was greeted by her students and the school’s administration, who presented her with the school’s “Teacher of the Year” award.
Bailey later admitted that wasn’t even the highlight of her day. That came seven hours later, she watched her Lady Tornadoes earn a 3-2 victory over Heritage.
The Lady Mountaineers (10-4) out-hit Alcoa (11-2), 6-3, but the Lady Tornadoes converted three Heritage errors into three runs. That was enough run support for Cassa Arnold, who struck out nine batters and only issued three walks in a complete game.
“I’m just proud of our kids,” Bailey said. “Winning teacher of the year is a fantastic honor, but our kids had a tough game on Monday (against Maryville) and lost a close one. They really responded today and I couldn’t be more proud of them. I told them after the game, ‘I love you guys.’
“When you don’t make errors and put the ball in play, you give yourselves a good chance to win.”
The Lady Tornadoes capitalized on all three Heritage errors in the second. Kassidy Moore began the frame by drawing a leadoff walk. Heritage pitcher Joslyn Barton had trouble fielding KJ Lovingood’s sacrifice bunt, allowing Lovingood to safely arrive at first. Three at-bats later, Heritage shortstop Eden Frazier bobbled Italia Kyle’s grounder with two outs, giving Kyle enough time to reach first and for Moore to score the game’s first run.
Frazier cleanly fielded Arnold’s grounder in the next at-bat, but her throw dribbled past first baseman Claire Foister into the outfield, enabling two more runners to score to give Alcoa a 3-0 lead.
“If we don’t make those errors, we win,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “That’s part of it. You can’t make every play. … We have played a lot of close games so we never felt like we were out of it, even when we were down 3-0. Our kids respond well. They stay energized. They stay in the game and they stay focused. We just couldn’t get hits when we needed them. That second inning killed us.”
Heritage sliced into Alcoa’s lead in the fifth when Ellah Wheeler belted a single to center field and Brecca Williams followed with another single before Barton plated both runners with a double to center.
Arnold made sure Heritage didn’t score again. She induced two popouts to strand Barton at second. She stranded Kylee Thomas at second in the sixth. She issued a walk to Williams with one out in the seventh to put the tying run on first, but once again found a way to maneuver out of the jam, getting a groundout and then striking out the game’s final batter to deliver the exclamation point to a successful day for Bailey’s softball program.
“They are a great team and being able to play them is an awesome experience for us,” Arnold said. “That was a great experience and a great win for our team. … We felt like we should have stepped up a little bit more (on Monday) against Maryville. Today, we wanted to come out and show what we can do as a team.”
