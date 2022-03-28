Sarah Fekete Bailey’s Tennessee softball legacy will now be enshrined on the same field she made her mark on.
Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly and director of athletics Danny White announced Monday that the former Lady Vol and Maryville High School standout and current Alcoa softball head coach will have her No. 3 jersey retired during an April 16 ceremony before Tennessee hosts Texas A&M at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Fekete Bailey will join Monica Abbot as the only two players in the program’s 26-year history to have their numbers retired. Abbot’s No. 7 jersey is currently imprinted on the left-field wall.
“Sarah Fekete Bailey is one of the great stories in the history of Tennessee athletics,” Weekly said in a statement. “She arrived in the fall of 2002 determined to prove she could compete at the highest level of college softball. She did that and so much more. She began her freshman year as a right-handed hitter and finished her senior year as a left-handed slapper and the best hitter in the nation. People have no idea the level of trust that required and the hours of work she put in to make that transformation. She is one of the most competitive young women (former co-head coach) Ralph and I have ever coached.
“Sarah showed up to every practice and game with one goal-to give her all for Tennessee. Ralph and I are thrilled she is getting the recognition she has long deserved and are so grateful to have had the privilege of coaching Sarah.”
Fekete Bailey signed with Tennessee out of Maryville in 2003, beginning a collegiate career that included a two-time NFCA All-America selections and NCAA batting champion in 2006. She was a four-year starter for the Lady Vols between 2003 and 2006 and was a key player in the team’s Women’s College Series runs in both 2005 and 2006.
As a senior, Fekete Bailey set an SEC single-season hit record with 110 and earned the NCAA’s batting title with the best hitting percentage (.500) in college softball in 2006, both of which are still held by her in the program record books. In 280 games played, Fekete Bailey totaled 296 hits 189 runs at the plate as well as 85 stolen bases. By the time she wrapped up her senior campaign, her .398 career batting and .456 career on-base percentages were among the best in Tennessee history. Those percentages rank third and eighth all-time, respectively.
Fekete Bailey spent eight seasons as the head softball coach at Knoxville Catholic High School before accepting the same position at Alcoa in 2018. She is in her fourth season leading the Lady Tornadoes.
“I’m both humbled and incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” Fekete Bailey said. “I gave my all for the University of Tennessee and the Lady Vols every time I stepped on the field. This day would never have been possible without my coaches, teammates, family and support staff. Thank you for believing in the hometown girl and supporting my career on Rocky Top.”
