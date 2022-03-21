Olivia Emert came through for her Alcoa teammates twice Monday.
Emert sent a Makayla Cooper pitch to the wall in right field, plating two runs to cut into Union County’s early four-run advantage in the third inning, but her biggest hit came in the bottom of sixth.
Knotted up at 4-4 with two outs, Emert hit a go-ahead double, sending Adrianna King home to and propel Alcoa to a 5-4 win over Union County on Dawn Marsh Field.
The two-hit, three-RBI performance did more than exact some revenge for last season’s Region 2-2A semifinal loss to Union County, but it also helped Emert swing her way out of a self-described hitting slump in recent games.
“I look at (each at-bat) as if it’s life or death,” Emert told The Daily Times. “I felt like (the performance) was needed. I did it for my team, not me. I feel like it’s for them. It felt really good because I’ve been in a little slump lately.”
Emert was set up by an opportunistic lineup that used timely hitting and six walks to get on base after Union County (4-3, 0-1 District 2-2A) pulled ahead by four with a Teagan Monroe three-run home run in the top of the third.
The Lady Tornadoes (6-2, 1-0 District 2-2A) came up empty in the first and second with runners on, but led off the third with Hannah Adams and King drawing back-to-back walks prior to Emert’s double.
Italia Kyle pulled Alcoa within one with a double to center field that scored Emert. The tying run came in the following frame when Dylan Jablonski hit a ground ball hard to short that the Patriots’ shortstop was unable to handle, which allowed Adams to score from third.
“Our kids just didn’t quit today,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “They have a lot of fight in them. I’m really proud of them.”
In the circle, King embodied the fight Fekete Bailey was referring to.
After giving up Monroe’s three-run shot, King pitched four shutout innings, tossing two strikeouts in the process. According to the freshman, she was unfazed by the early deficit.
“I just keep pushing,” King said. “I don’t get down on myself.”
“(King) made one pitch that (Union County) hit out, but other than that, she pitched a fantastic ballgame,” Fekete Bailey added. “She was spinning it well. I have a lot of confidence in her. She bowed her back tonight and showed what she was about.”
While Alcoa is just seven games into a season with plenty left to prove, beating the Lady Patriots could be chalked up as a statement win. They’re certainly a team that Fekete Bailey thinks highly of and beating them in the first of two regular season meetings could be the first step in the Tornadoes meeting their ultimate goals.
“Union County is a fantastic team,” Fekete Bailey said. “I would say that they are a state tournament team. They have the pitching and they have the hitting. (Getting to the state tournament) is one of our goals. I think that the kids were not satisfied with the way that the season ended last year. That’s the exciting part, there’s a lot of good softball (in our district) and people need to come watch it.”
