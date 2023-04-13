Alcoa softball is enjoying an unprecedented amount of success, seemingly finding a new gear a year after winning the program’s first state championship.
Alcoa has notched victories over Class 4A state tournament hopefuls Farragut and Heritage and also outscored District 2-2A foes, 76-4 — the latest bludgeoning being a 17-1 run-rule victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday at Dawn Marsh Field to win the regular-season district championship — all while failing to exhibit any form of complacency in its march toward a repeat.
“We talk about competing against ourselves and that it doesn’t matter who our opponent is,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “That kind of keeps us grounded. For example, we played today and earlier this week against district opponents and tomorrow we’re going to play Baylor and Dobyns-Bennett (in the Gibbs Tournament), and those are two of the premier programs in the state who have kids who are signed to go to college.
“If we play our ball, I think we have a good chance to beat anybody. Then again, if we don’t play our ball, we can lose anybody in the state. But this group is fun to coach.”
Alcoa (17-4, 6-0 District 2-2A) looked every bit like a state-championship favorite against Gatlinburg-Pittman, scoring seven runs in the first inning and 10 in the third.
The Lady Tornadoes’ first six batters reached safely and then junior right fielder Hannah Adams laced a double to center. Freshman shortstop Halle Bailey pushed across the final run of the opening frame with a RBI triple into the right-center gap.
Alcoa recorded three straight outs after junior Sam Robinson led off the second with a single, but the offense made a resurgence in the third, starting with a one-out triple from Adams. Junior center fielder Trinity Hodge reached on an error and then Bailey tallied her second triple and sophomore second baseman Kara Pitts followed with a RBI single to give the Lady Tornadoes a 10-1 advantage.
Freshman pitcher Makenna McCarter added a RBI single before freshman Madyson Stewart clubbed a three-run home run. Junior left fielder Lily Marsh reached on an error and Adams was hit by a pitch to set up Hodge’s game-ending, three-run shot over the scoreboard in center.
“Hitting is contagious, and when good things happen, it kind of produces a snowball effect,” Fekete Bailey said. “With our kids, I wouldn’t want to be a pitcher who faces us because it’s not like we have a hole in our lineup somewhere. All of our kids compete at the plate, and if they don’t compete, we have somebody who isn’t playing that day who is ready to step in and do a job.”
Robinson and Stewart’s knocks each came off the bench with a sizable lead, showcasing both the depth and competitive spirit Alcoa has, both of which have the program soaring to greater heights.
“It says a lot about our culture as a team and what the expectation is,” Fekete Bailey said. “That starts all the way back in the fall when we start workouts and how we do the little things to how we warm up, how we throw, how we take balls in the infield, how we take balls in the outfield before the game. Those things matter because it translates to the game.
“We try to make practice really competitive because you don’t rise to the occasion, you sink to the level of your training, so when we put pressure on them in practice, it doesn’t seem like such a big deal in the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.