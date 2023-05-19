The Alcoa softball team was cognizant of the target on its back as the defending Class 2A state champions, but at no point did it ever peek over its shoulder to see who was hunting it.
Instead, the Lady Tornadoes developed a mindset of remaining the hunter, believing that the biggest hurdle in their quest for a repeat was themselves.
“They want to be coached hard, and with the way that they compete, we really challenged them this week,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “We’ve talked about having that target on our back all season, but we were still the ones holding the arrow. We’re worried about Alcoa softball and not necessarily who is chasing us because if we stay straight and stay on target, we feel like we can compete with anybody.”
Alcoa knocked off Meigs County, 8-0, on Friday at Dawn Marsh Field to complete a run in which its aim remained true en route to a second consecutive state tournament berth.
The Lady Tornadoes (36-7) outscored their opponents, 50-8, during a six-game run in which they claimed the District 2-2A championship, the Region 1-2A title and their sectional victory.
Lily Marsh ensured the latter by tossing a two-hitter while striking out 10, the latest postseason gem for the junior who stepped away from the team last season only to return this year and win District 2-2A Pitcher of the Year. In six appearances this postseason, Marsh has allowed four runs on 13 hits over 26 innings while posting a 50:1 K:BB ratio.
“I knew I had to get my mind right because I knew this was a big game,” Marsh said. “It was either go back to state or go home, and I didn’t want that for my team or me. I just had to mentally prepare myself to do what I needed to do to win.”
“Lily just spins the ball incredibly well,” Fekete Bailey added. “She has the best spin rate on our team, and she is just a competitor. I’m so proud of her for the way she came back out, kept after it and gave us a good chance (to get back to state).”
Alcoa pushed across a run in both the first and second inning, which proved to be more than enough support for Marsh, but the reality of a return trip to Murfreesboro came in the fourth.
Junior center fielder Trinity Hodge and District 2-2A Player of the Year Halle Bailey led off the frame with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Sophomore second baseman Kara Pitts brought Hodge home with a RBI groundout to second and, two batters later, junior catcher Olivia Emert broke it open with a two-run home run to left.
“I was tense,” Marsh said. “I was like, ‘I need to keep going. I have to make sure they score no runs, no hits,’ but when Olivia hit that home run, it was such an exciting moment. Two runs isn’t much to play with, but when I came back out up 5-0, that gave me more confidence because I know my team has my back and they were going to get the outs.”
Bailey hit an inside-the-park home run to start the sixth and senior first baseman Jaylyn Halliburton added the Lady Tornadoes’ final two runs with a two-out double to left.
Marsh made quick work of the Lady Tigers (20-11) in the seventh, striking out the first two batters on seven pitches before getting Alexis Kazy to ground out to Bailey at short for the final out.
The Lady Tornadoes snuck up behind their coach and doused her in ice water despite her wishes to save that particular celebration for the state championship should they repeat.
Alcoa is back in the state tournament, but the hunt is not quite over, and the message from Fekete Bailey to remind it of that was simple: “Let’s go to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.