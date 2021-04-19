Eleven different players collected a hit as the Alcoa softball team cruised to a 16-3 victory over Lenoir City on Monday at Lenoir City High School.
Italia Kyle, Abby Hembree, Olivia Emert, Kassidy Moore, KG Lovingood and Jaylyn Halliburton each had two hits during Alcoa's 17-hit effort. Kyle and Emery logged three RBIs while Dru Greer, Lovingood and Halliburton tallied two.
Freshman Lily Marsh allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Alcoa (17-5) returns to District 4-AA play when it hosts Kingston at 6 p.m. today.
