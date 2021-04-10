The Alcoa softball team defeated Hardin Valley, 7-3, before falling to East Hamilton, 4-3, on Saturday.
Kassidy Moore went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Alcoa (13-5) past Hardin Valley (16-6). Moore scored the Lady Tornadoes' first runs with a 2 RBI single in the top of the first. Morgan Huffstetler double their lead with a 2 RBI single of her own before Abigail Hembree stole home to give Alcoa an early 5-0 lead.
Hardin Valley responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Tornadoes didn't allow another run to the Hawks as Kursten Kinder and Kaylee Grace Lovingood each recorded RBI singles that cushioned Alcoa's lead.
East Hamilton recorded two home runs en route to a one-run victory. Sam Robinson went 2 for 2 at the plate for Alcoa in that game.
East Hamilton got on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI double before the Lady Tornadoes scored two runs on an error in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead.
Kursten Kinder put Alcoa ahead 3-1 with an RBI single in the top of the third. But East Hamilton tied the game at 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of that inning before scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.