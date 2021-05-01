The Alcoa softball team knocked off county rival William Blount, 2-0, to win the BSN Sports Region 2 Challenge championship Sunday at Farragut High School.
Cassa Arnold limited the Lady Governors to three hits while striking out four over six innings. Jaylyn Halliburton and Abby Hembree drove in the two runs that backed the Lady Tornadoes’ win.
Arnold out-dueled William Blount’s MacKenzie Blevins, who gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six over five innings.
Alcoa (24-8) picked up a 4-3 victory over Karns and a 9-0 win against Clinton to punch its ticket to the championship game.
Italia Kyle got on base three times in five at-bats in the two games and logged two TBIs to pace the Lady Tornadoes offensive output.
Juliann Jones allowed one run on two hits over 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Arnold, who preserved a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth to complete the victory. KG Lovingood and Morgan Huffstetler combined for a four-inning shutout against Clinton.
William Blount (19-14) earned an opportunity to play for the title with a 7-1 victory over Kingston and a 13-1 win over Coalfield.
Savannah Classon hit a home run in each game and Olivia Kelly followed her bomb against Coalfield with one of her own.
The offense supported freshman Anna Pugh and junior MacKenzie Blevins, both of whom earned the win in their respective outings.
Against Roane County, William Blount recorded 11 hits en route to a 7-1 victory Saturday.
The Lady Governors broke a 1-1 tie after four innings with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull the game out of reach for Roane County.
Josi Hutchins recorded three hits for William Blount while Classon, Mackenzie Blevins and Erin Simerly each recorded two. One of Classon's hits was a home run.
Anna Pugh earned the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings against Roane County.
