MURFREESBORO — Alcoa’s latest run toward the state championship will take a different route than last year’s.
The Lady Tornadoes moved their way through the winner’s bracket last season before losing the first of two championship games, then winning the second to secure the program’s first ever state title.
If Alcoa is set to repeat as state champion, it will have to overcome the loser’s bracket this time around, as the Lady Tornadoes dropped their opening game in this year’s tournament, falling to Forrest, 10-3, on Tuesday.
Alcoa (36-8), which defeated Forrest (27-12) to win its title last year, was doomed by a fifth inning in which it allowed six runs while plagued by errors and essentially anything else that could get in its way.
“I don’t think that we played our best defensively,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “I think we also had a couple calls that didn’t go our way in some big moments that led to some bigger innings, and so we’ve just got to do a better job of focusing on what we can control, which is our response and not letting it snowball out of control.”
The Lady Tornadoes came into the bottom of the fifth inning ahead, 2-1, after Olivia Emert batted in Halle Bailey on a sacrifice grounder during the top of the inning. Things quickly unraveled for the defending state champions, though.
Forrest loaded the bases with no outs, then, after a strikeout, scored a run on a fielder’s choice. Afterward, Abby Ferguson hit a two-run triple, then went home to score herself on an Alcoa throwing error, giving the Lady Rockets a sudden 5-2 advantage.
Another run came in for Forrest while Olivia Emert’s throw to first from the plate pegged Maggie Daughrity, and the sixth of the inning took place on an RBI single which forced an Alcoa pitching change, as Gabby Burkhart came on in relief of starter Lily Marsh.
Marsh allowed seven runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Burkhart gave up three runs (two earned), three hits and one walk.
“I thought Lily threw a great game,” Fekete Bailey said. “They only had seven hits and really only had one hit that was a solid hit to the fence. The rest of them were where we just didn’t execute on our side of the ball.”
Alcoa’s only other run up to that point had come on a sacrifice grounder by Adrianna King, but Jaylyn Halliburton blasted a solo homer during the top of the sixth, cutting Forrest’s lead to four runs.
The Lady Rockets, though, countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, with the first via an error and the second on a two-run single by Ella Chilton. The Lady Tornadoes couldn’t muster any offense in response, going down 1-2-3 to end the game.
Alcoa will face Scotts Hill (22-11) at 11 a.m. ET today in its first game in the loser’s bracket. The winner of that contest moves on to play again at 5 p.m. ET
For Alcoa to advance and keep its dream alive, it will certainly have to make adjustments from its opening performance. That includes cleaning things up defensively while also finding a way to open up more offense.
“I hope we come out and play a little bit better, get our pitchers some more runs tomorrow,” Fekete Bailey said.
The route has changed for the Lady Tornadoes, and so does Fekete Bailey’s message to her team. The end goal isn’t different, but the journey is.
“We said we only had to win four ball games to win out, to win a state championship. Now, we’ve just got to win five,” Fekete Bailey said. “So we just get to play a little bit longer.”
