The Alcoa softball team was no stranger to its opponent in its District 2-2A semifinal matchup on Tuesday.
It is the third time this season the two programs faced off against each other, and Union County was the team that ended Alcoa’s season a year ago.
The opening innings appeared as if the Lady Tornadoes may suffer another postseason defeat to the Lady Patriots, but Alcoa coach Sara Fekete Bailey took the opportunity to remind her team in the middle of the fourth that success can be contagious.
It was the motivation they needed.
The Lady Tornadoes rallied, scoring seven runs on five hits to propel themselves to a 12-4 victory at Dawn Marsh Field on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the district championship game and secure a region tournament berth.
“First of all, Union County is one of the best teams in the state.” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “They are very, very talented. I was proud of our girls for coming out and being ready to play.
“We got behind to start with and they just clawing and fighting. We had a couple of big innings that kind of made it a little bit easier to breathe”
After the dominate middle innings by the Lady Tornadoes, Union County never challenged Alcoa’s lead. The Lady Tornadoes held strong defensively in the final three innings.
The Lady Tornadoes (21-12) semifinal win was a true team effort with seven different players combining for 13 hits. Leading the offensive effort was Jaylyn Halliburtonm who went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Dylan Jablonski also put together a string performance, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Alcoa excelled at hitting for extra bases with Cassa Arnold and Adrianna King both notching doubles against Union County. The success in the box continued on the bases with Alcoa nabbing four stolen bases.
“One of the things that I preached all season about is being able to adjustments quicker.” Fekete Bailey said. “The first time through our lineup we struggled. I thought that the second and third time through the lineup we had much better at bats and that showed real growth in our team and our maturity.”
The Lady Tornadoes rotated the duo of Arnold and Gabby Burkhart in the circle. The two right-handed pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.
With the win over the Lady Patriots, the Lady Tornadoes remain locked in on their upcoming games and know that they are one step closer to being at the top of the mountain.
“I’m really proud of them.” Fekete Bailey said. “One of our goals was being able to be one of the top two teams to come out of the district. We won regular season and our next goal was a district championship. Winning tonight means that we get to play a little bit longer at least another week. We’re excited to go to region, but our work isn’t done and we’re going to have to fight and claw because, you know, there’s a chance that we could have to play either (Gatlinburg-Pittman) or Cumberland Gap or Union County two more times.”
