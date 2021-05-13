The Alcoa softball team spent the moments after its victory over Fulton in the District 4-AA semifinal Wednesday in the batting cages, trying to iron out whatever issues it was having at the plate to begin postseason play.
A few extra swings were apparently all the Lady Tornadoes needed to shake off their slump.
Alcoa exhibited more comfort in the box from the opening inning and made adjustments that eluded it through the first two rounds of the district tournament, clubbing Fulton starter Lindy Webber en route to a 12-0 run-rule victory on Thursday at Dawn Marsh Field to notch their second consecutive District 4-AA title.
“It felt really good because we were struggling at the plate for the longest time,” Alcoa junior designated player Abby Hembree told The Daily Times. “I just felt like we pushed on the gas and did what we needed to do.”
Junior shortstop Italia Kyle was the poster child for Alcoa’s resurgence at the plate, striking out in her first at-bat before adjusting to a heavy diet of riseballs from Webber. Kyle drew a walk in her second plate appearance, reached on an error to cap a six-pitch at-bat in her third trip to the plate and drew a nine-pitch walk in final at-bat.
“The whole season, we’ve gone as Italia goes, and the thing that’s notable is that Fulton didn’t throw her anything to hit,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “Everything that they threw her was out of the zone. I bet she saw 15 riseballs in three at-bats.
“It wasn’t just Italia. The entire team did a great job of sticking to the game plan and making adjustments. I’m just proud of my kids for responding.”
Freshman second baseman Hannah Adams got the Lady Tornadoes (27-8) started in the first, following Kyle’s leadoff strikeout with a double to right. Adams advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly by freshman catcher Olivia Emert.
Hembree, who was named the tournament’s MVP, singled with one away in the second and came home on a two-out double from junior left fielder Kursten Kinder. Seven batters into the game, Alcoa had already matched the number of hits it logged against Webber in the semifinal.
The Lady Tornadoes added another run in the third and three in the fourth before starting the celebration early in the fifth. Hembree belted a solo home run with one away in the frame and Arnold, Kinder and sophomore outfielder India Kyle followed with back-to-back-to-back doubles that stretched Alcoa’s lead to 9-0. Freshman Sam Robinson crushed a pinch-hit, three-run home run two batters later to put the mercy rule into effect.
“An inning like that helps us tremendously in the postseason because we’re going to continue to see great pitchers like we’ve seen all season,” Fekete Bailey said. “Lindy is a great pitcher, but what good teams do is find a way to win, and we did that today.”
Senior Juliann Jones allowed one hit and struck out eight over four shutout innings before handing the ball over the Arnold, who tossed a perfect fifth inning before the Lady Tornadoes slugged their way to the district crown.
Alcoa is hoping that its offense is here to stay as it proceeds deeper into the postseason, starting with a Region 2-AA semifinal matchup with Union County at 6 p.m. Monday.
“If we don’t have confidence, we don’t play our best,” Hembree said. “I feel like this is probably the best team we’ve ever had, and I feel like the confidence is way up there now, and that’s the most important thing we need to have going forward.”
