Alcoa seniors Juliann Jones and Kassidy Moore, juniors Italia Kyle and Cassa Arnold and freshman Olivia Emert were all named to the District 4-AA all-district team Monday.
Jones went 4-2 with a 2.67 ERA over 34 innings in the circle during the regular season while also posting a slash line of .415/.483/.736 with three home runs and 15 RBIs. Moore started all 32 games at third base, hitting .319/.397/.478 with 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Kyle started all 32 games at shortstop and went .379/,433/.770 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 31 runs scored from atop the Alcoa lineup. Arnold is 8-0 as a starter, posting a 1.40 ERA with 66 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings. She also hit .333 with 17 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
Emert is batting .343/.447/.642 with eight doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
The No. 1-seed Lady Tornadoes (24-8) will open the District 4-AA tournament against No. 4 Scott at 4:30 p.m. today at Alcoa High School.
