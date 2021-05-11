Alcoa softball coach Sarah Fekete Bailey waited three turns through the lineup before deciding she had seen enough.
The Lady Tornadoes spent the fourth inning dropping down bunt after bunt — an uncharacteristic strategy from a team with so much hitting talent — to create a consistent offense that was missing through the first three frames.
No. 4-seed Scott had no answer, allowing No. 1 Alcoa to push across eight runs in the fourth en route to a 14-2 run-rule victory in the District 4-AAA Softball Tournament on Tuesday, but it was not the start to the postseason the Lady Tornadoes envisioned.
“All season, our theme has been do the little things, and today we didn’t make good adjustments against their pitching,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “There comes a point where you go to the short game and make them make the plays.
“That was something we needed to work on, so we worked on our bunting.”
Scott starter Alaina Duncan did not possess overpowering stuff. Instead, she floated in pitches toward the plate that Alcoa (25-8) was unable to stay back on, producing more weak fly outs than hard contact.
The Lady Tornadoes’ baserunning was also off as a double play in the first and second inning limited the scoring output in each frame to three runs.
Alcoa stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in a scoreless third before turning to a bunt-based offense in the fourth.
All nine batters who came to the plate in the inning reached safely with six of them laying down a bunt to do so. The only hard contact came when junior shortstop Italia Kyle drilled a two-run double off the wall in left-center before senior third baseman Kassidy Moore scored on a wild pitch to cap the Senior Day victory.
Senior right fielder Juliann Jones delivered RBI singles in her first and second at-bats before reaching in an error in the fourth. Moore also tallied a pair of hits and senior pitcher KG Lovingood bounced back from a two-run second inning to retired the final six batters she faced.
“Today is the last day of school for a lot of them and tomorrow is the official last day, so this is a different scenario than they’ve ever been in because we’re getting out a week earlier,” Fekete Bailey said. “Two years ago, the state tournament was the last week of school.
“A different schedule and a lot of stuff going on with Senior Day (may have contributed to them not being focused), but this is the postseason, and it doesn’t matter what you’ve done all season long. You have to come to play every single day.”
Fekete Bailey made it a point to inform her team that a similar performance against Fulton at 4:30 p.m. today could put them on the brink of elimination and a quicker end to the season than Alcoa anticipates.
“We have to come out and be ready to play when we step onto the field,” Fekete Bailey said. “I challenged our kids to do that tonight; to check themselves and figure out what their goals are. We have to be better tomorrow because we have the opportunity to face two really good teams, and if we play like we did today we’ll get beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.