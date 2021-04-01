Thursday marked the first of April, but it certainly didn’t feel like spring that night at Alcoa’s Dawn Marsh Field.
Temperatures dipped into the low 40s as the Alcoa softball team took on Greenback in an interclass matchup, but the Lady Tornadoes weren’t complaining about having to play in the cold.
“Before today, we had only played seven ball games all year (because of the weather), and we’re at the end of March,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “We know well from last season it can be over very quickly, so anytime that it is not raining — even if it is 40 degrees — we’re going to take advantage of being able to play.”
Greenback got on the board first, but the Lady Tornadoes wasted no time responding en route to a 15-5 victory in 4.5 innings.
Seven different batters recorded at least a hit for Alcoa (7-1) while Karli Hammontree, who is in eighth grade, led the Lady Cherokees (2-7) with three RBIs.
Greenback coach Bryan Powers said he was encouraged by his squad’s effort against a bigger program in less than ideal conditions.
“It’s cold — honestly, nobody probably wants to be here — but they battled for five innings straight,” Powers said. “They got down and just kept fighting. … We’re playing up, we’re hanging in games, and I think it’s going to pay off (against district competition).”
After dropping their season opener, the Lady Tornadoes have won their last seven straight games. They are a strong hitting team, as evidenced by their more than 10 runs and 10 hits per game.
But Greenback proved it can be just as dangerous when the Lady Cherokees loaded the bases in the top of the first with a pair of walks and a hit by pitch. Brooklyn Jones drove in Greenback’s first run when she was hit by a pitch before Hammontree blasted a three-run double to left field that gave the Lady Cherokees a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.
Powers said that is exactly the kind of clutch hit he expects from Hammontree.
“When I see her go down on the count, I almost expect good things to happen with her — that’s just the type of player she is,” Powers said. “It was really encouraging to come out like we did, especially to have an eighth grader step up and get a hit like that. We’ve got potential, we’ve just got to get healthy.”
As quickly as the Lady Tornadoes dug themselves a hole, they worked their way out of it with 11 runs in the bottom of the first. Cassa Arnold led Alcoa that inning by going 2 for 2 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.
Arnold put Alcoa on the board with an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch to cut Greenback’s advantage to 4-2.
“Cassa is one of our leaders,” Fekete Bailey said. “The top of our lineup — with her and Italia (Kyle) — they’re sparkplugs, and we kind of go as they do. If they don’t go out and have good at-bats to start with, it’d be a different result to the ballgame.”
With the bases loaded, Alcoa drew walks at its next two at-bats to score the tying runs. India Kyle put the Lady Tornadoes ahead for the first time with a single on a ground ball to the catcher.
Hannah Adams and Italia Kyle recorded back-to-back singles to stretch the Lady Tornadoes’ lead to 8-4 before Arnold drove in another two runs with a double. Morgan Huffstetler rounded out the scoring for that inning with an RBI single that put Alcoa ahead 11-5.
The Lady Tornadoes quickly got back to work in the bottom of the second, which Kaylee Grace Lovingood led off with a solo home run to left field.
“It felt pretty good off the bat,” Lovingood said. “It was really nice coming out and being able to hit. We just enjoy getting to play.”
Italia Kyle followed up Lovingood’s home run with an RBI triple, and the Lady Tornadoes recorded two more runs for a 15-4 lead. Greenback scored on an error in the third inning to make it a 10-run game, but the mercy rule was activated when the Lady Cherokees failed to score again in the top of the fourth.
Alcoa will return to action Friday against Karns, and Greenback will kick off its District 2-A slate on Thursday against Hancock County.
“I’m proud of them for the way they responded,” Fekete Bailey said. “The ball doesn’t always bounce your way, and you’ve got to be able to respond when you don’t come out the way you want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.