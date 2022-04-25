SEYMOUR — Alcoa opened this season in mid-March by clubbing Seymour with a mercy-rule romp in three innings, and the Lady Tornadoes picked up right where they left off with nine runs in the first two innings Monday evening.
The intensity didn’t last and the Lady Eagles battled back through the full seven innings, but the hot start was enough to propel the Lady Tornadoes to an 11-4 win Monday at Seymour’s T.J. Carter Memorial Field.
“We came out really strong, ready to play, and jumped on them pretty quick,” Alcoa coach Sara Fekete Bailey said. “Then we kind of put it on cruise control and let them get back in the ball game. Our focus dipped.”
The early focus began with Seymour’s assistance, as Alcoa (17-10) wasted no time in taking advantage of the first of three Lady Eagle errors and batted around in the first frame. Winning pitcher Cassa Arnold led off with an outfield fly that was dropped. After a walk and one groundout, Jaylyn Halliburton, Kara Pitts and Dylan Jablonski each stroked singles. Adrianna King picked up the first of her three RBIs with a hit by pitch.
A second Seymour error on a grounder from Abby Hembree through the shortstop’s legs accounted for a 5-run outburst.
Arnold gave up an infield single to ETSU signee Abby Spradlin then retired the next six batters, while Alcoa struck for four more runs in the top of the second, the key blow being a two-run homer well over the left-field fence by Halliburton. Spradlin came in to relieve Hayden Gilliland, but another infield error gave Alcoa two more runs before Seymour (4-12) got out of the inning behind the first of Spradlin’s four strikeouts.
Spradlin spread just four hits out over the remainder of the game and was untouched until two of the eight walks the senior issued helped lead to the final two Alcoa runs scored in the seventh, with one scored on a passed ball and another on groundout from Gabby Burkhart, who also completed the game in the circle with two scoreless innings.
Seymour prevented the mercy rule from coming into play with a third-inning rally leading to three runs and a solo score in the bottom of the fifth.
Senior Sadie Kate was hit by a pitch and advanced on the lone Alcoa fielding error on a well-placed bunt by Zennia Bouchelle. A single from Landry Terry loaded the bases. One run scored on the only walk Arnold issued then Gilliland drove in two with a soft liner falling into shallow right field.
Arnold ended that threat with a groundout and was perfect in the fourth, but gave up the final run of her outing behind a leadoff double from Spradlin and a two-out single from Abernathy.
Burkhart started the sixth inning and gave up two hits but no runs to preserve the non-district Alcoa victory.
Alcoa out-hit Seymour by a modest 11-7 count, with the big difference in run production resulting from the three Seymour fielding errors and nine total walks issued.
“We have gleaming moments of hope, and then we have moments where we look like we never touched a softball,” Seymour coach Lauren Irwin said. “This is our coaching staff’s first year here and we’re trying to build a program from the ground up, so that’s to be expected.
“But, the fight in the girls has never gone away, and that’s something to be proud of. I’m proud that we scrapped for a few and made it a ball game for a while. A few mistakes taken away, and it’s a different ball game.”
Alcoa travels to Pigeon Forge today for a doubleheader, which will likely determine the District 2-2A regular-season champion. Seymour continues with non-district play hosting Cosby on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.