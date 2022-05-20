The Alcoa softball team had went 13 years without reaching the state tournament before ending the drought back in 2019.
The Lady Tornadoes celebrated as if they had won the trophy, dog-piling on the turf at Sullivan East High School.
There was none of that when senior shortstop Italia Kyle hauled in a Reece Saylors pop out to seal a 3-0 victory over Marion County on Friday at Dawn Marsh Field in the Class 2A sectionals.
The Lady Tornadoes took their time getting on the field and briefly swarmed Kyle before making their way to left field for their postgame huddle, showcasing both an air of confidence and an understanding there is still more to accomplish.
“We were excited that we won and pumped up because we know what the next step is, but when we (won the the sectional and) went to state four years ago, it was like we had won state because Alcoa softball hadn’t been in so long,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “This time, we were excited to win, but we still feel like we have a lot of games left to play.
“I think that shows — even though we start four freshmen — the maturity level of these kids.”
One of those freshmen, Gabby Burkhart, was instrumental in sending Alcoa (25-12) to the state tournament for the sixth time in program history.
Two days after surrendering six runs in Alcoa’s region championship victory over South Greene, Burkhart bounced back with one of her best starts of the season. She limited Marion County (21-13) to two hits while striking out five batters and only needed 66 pitches to complete the shutout.
“I just knew that we had the goal of getting to state on our mind, and I just wanted to do whatever I could do to help get us to where we wanted to be,” Burkhart said.
Alcoa tallied its first run — and the only one Burkhart would need — in the bottom of the first when the wind pushed a Jaylyn Halliburton pop fly at the last moment, resulting in an error by Marion County shortstop Emma Tucker that allowed Kyle to score from third.
Freshman right fielder Adrianna King led off the second with a triple to right, but it appeared as if the Lady Tornadoes might fail to capitalize on the scoring opportunity.
Burkhart struck out on the ensuing at-bat and senior designated player Abby Hembree popped out to second before senior center fielder Cassa Arnold launched a two-run home run to center that gave Burkhart some breathing room.
“I like to manufacture runs when I think it’s going to be kind of close,” Fekete Bailey said. “I was going back and forth with the bottom of the lineup coming up and a runner on third base and nobody out if we were going to squeeze because Adrianna is a good baserunner. I was like, ‘No, you got Cassa coming up. Don’t get her thrown out at the plate.’
“Luckily, Cassa came up and made me look good for not bunting.”
“As a pitcher, you want to have your team behind you,” added Arnold, who also pitches. “It feels good to be ahead. You don’t have to stress out as much and you don’t feel like you have to do more because you know your team has your back behind you.”
Alcoa’s celebration four years ago was short-lived as it went to Murfreesboro and lost its first two games to make an early exit from the tournament.
It has no plans to repeat history this time around.
“We just have to keep trusting each other,” Arnold said. “We’re going to keep working. We’re not going to take any days off. We’re going to keep grinding, and we have to keep that same mentality that we’ve had all year.
“We still want to take it game by game and accomplish all our goals. This was one of our goals that we accomplished, and we have many more that I believe we will accomplish.”
