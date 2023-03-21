Lily Marsh didn’t let one bad pitch ruin her night.
With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Marsh let go of a pitch that was crushed by Union County’s Emma Sexton and sent screaming over the left field wall for a two-run homer. The shot gave the Lady Patriots a quick 2-0 lead, and it could have evaporated the confidence of Marsh and her teammates.
But it didn’t. Marsh rebounded to not allow any more runs across the next five innings, and the Lady Tornadoes responded with 12 runs of their own, including eight in the second inning, to take the 12-2 run-rule win on Tuesday.
“We had some adversity at the beginning,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “We’d given up a home run in the first inning and just covered too much at the plate on that one pitch. I thought Lily did a great job of settling in and then throwing her game.”
Union County (0-3) did Alcoa (3-0) plenty of favors in helping it stave off its rough start.
The Lady Patriots committed eight total errors, including four during the Lady Tornadoes’ eight-run side in the bottom of the second. Four Alcoa batters, including three in a row, reached on Union County errors, and multiple runners crossed the plate as the Lady Patriots struggled to field balls.
Part of the reason for that was the strength by which the Lady Tornadoes were striking pitches, as well as the speed of certain players while running the bases.
“One day, you’re the team that is making errors, and one day, you’re the team that is benefitting from the errors,” Fekete Bailey said. “That’s just the way the ball bounces. I think our kids were hitting the ball pretty hard at people as well, and that contributes and makes you a little gun shy as an infielder.
“When you put pressure and you get speed on the bases, it forces throws and they have to work a little bit faster.”
Dylan Jablonski finished with a team-high three RBIs, two of which she tallied when she batted across Trinity Hodge and Hannah Adams while reaching on an error with no outs in the bottom of the second. It pushed Alcoa’s lead to 5-2, coming after Halle Bailey’s run home on an error in the bottom of the first and Adams’ two-run single to start Alcoa’s side in the second.
Bailey, just a freshman and the daughter of Fekete Bailey, also proved her speed by reaching base on a grounder to the shortstop in the first inning. She’s one of multiple younger players Fekete Bailey is counting on to keep producing wins like Tuesday’s.
“I think we have some really talented younger kids,” Fekete Bailey said. “Only had one returning senior. It’s a good thing that we have them because they’re having to step into big roles and be able to fill the role of our seniors from Italia (Kyle) graduating and Cassa (Arnold) graduating last year in those two mainstay positions.
“The majority of our team is sophomores and freshmen, and that just makes me excited for the future.”
With the Lady Tornadoes leading 11-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Gabby Burkhart doubled to score Kara Pitts and enact the run-rule, giving Alcoa the 10-run victory.
It’s notable, too, that the Lady Tornadoes aren’t even at full strength yet due to injuries. When they are, and each player is in the correct position, Fekete Bailey envisions a team that is even more dynamic and dangerous than the one she saw Tuesday.
“We’ve had a couple of people with injuries,” Fekete Bailey said, “and once we kind of figure out where everybody needs to be in which spot, our lineup is going to be really dangerous come postseason time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.