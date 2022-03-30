When the defending state champion Farragut Lady Admirals took the field Wednesday at Alcoa High School, that’s exactly where Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey wanted them.
“Farragut is probably the best team in the state,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “One of the things that we challenged our team this year is that we want to have the highest competitive schedule because we want to be prepared for May.”
Though Farragut left with a 21-7 run-rule victory over Alcoa, Fekete Bailey was still pleased with how her Lady Tornadoes (7-2) responded to an 11-run first inning by the Lady Admirals and never stopped battling.
“(Farragut is) fabulous,” Fekete Bailey said. “They hit the ball and they came out, punched us in the face. We’re a lot better than we played, what’s going to show on the scoreboard.
“What I’m proud of is our kids answered right back. They didn’t lay down. That game could have been over in three innings. The weather is pretty crazy, there’s 30 mile-an-hour wind blowing, it’s super hard to play in those conditions, and we fought back. I’m proud of the kids for doing that.”
Buoyed by Alcoa errors and poise at the plate, Farragut (15-1-1) took a quick 2-0 lead before Fekete Bailey replaced starting pitcher Gabby Burkhart with Adrianna King, but after the Lady Admirals railed off eight more runs, Burkhart reentered the circle and stayed there the rest of the game.
“We were just trying to change up the momentum,” Fekete Bailey said. “Both of those pitchers are freshmen going against the state champion from last year in 3A, who is now in 4A, and we’re 2A. So that’s super intimidating as a freshman to come in and you’re throwing against the best team in the state.
“That’s what we want to do is we want to challenge our kids. We want to play the best. We’re okay with competing and fighting back because that’s what grit is. I want our kids to be gritty, not only in softball, but when they leave Alcoa High School.”
With Farragut holding a massive 11-0 lead just half an inning in, Cassa Arnold kicked off the bottom of the first with a double before Olivia Emert brought her home on a single. Jaylyn Halliburton batted in King on a single, Lauren Martin scored on a wild pitch and Dylan Jablonski smacked a hit to center field to bring home Makenzie Davis, capping off a strong rebound for Alcoa in its first chance to bat.
After the Lady Tornadoes sat the Lady Admirals down 1-2-3 in the top of the second, Kara Pitts scored on a Farragut error before King blasted a two-run homer, trimming the deficit to just four runs.
That was all the offense Alcoa would muster, though, while Farragut went on to score two runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and three in the fifth to eventually enact the run-rule.
Though Alcoa showed gusto in stringing together impressive hits after Farragut’s huge first inning, Fekete Bailey knows her team won’t be satisfied with that and will be looking for more when it hosts District 2-2A foe Pigeon Forge at 5:30 p.m. today.
That doesn’t mean she’s not pleased with what they showed in a midweek non-district game against arguably the best softball team in Tennessee.
“They’re kids. They’re not going to remember those big hits,” Fekete Bailey said. “They’re worried about how they played defensively because that’s not who we are. I was proud of them for competing.”
