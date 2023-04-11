Lost among the prodigious production of the Alcoa offense was a tight defense that started and ended with pitcher Adrianna King.
The sophomore was one pitch away from a perfect game. Complemented by an error-free performance from her fielders, King finished with a one-hitter and nine strikeouts over four innings as the Lady Tornadoes crushed Cumberland Gap 12-0 Tuesday evening.
Alcoa (16-4, 4-0 District 2-2A) banged out ten hits in just three at-bats before the run-rule was invoked after the top of the fourth inning and the Lady T’s up 12-0. Second baseman Kara Pitts led the attack with three hits and five runs-batted-in. King aided her own cause with two hits and three RBIs.
Two of the first three Lady Panther batters connected for weak dribblers down the first-base line, which were fielded cleanly for outs by Jaylyn Halliburton. King fanned the second batter of the inning and the next six, entering the fourth with a comfortable 12-run lead.
With two outs, Lady Panther starting pitcher Kerry Dixon drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to end the attempt at perfection. After catcher Maddie Stevens stroked a grounder down the first base line to end the no-hit attempt, King bore down to record her tenth strikeout, invoking the quick run-rule victory.
“Whenever my defense makes plays, it takes a big weight off my shoulders,” King told The Daily Times. “I just feel like ‘Oh, I can throw a strike and they’ll make the play,’ just like that.”
Asked what pitches were working best for her, the left-hander said, “My screwball and curveball, and rise ball, and fastball. I guess everything was working.”
Alcoa jumped ahead of Cumberland Gap (5-8, 1-3) quickly. Leadoff Halle Bailey beat out an infield hit, stole second and scored on a triple to deep right from Pitts, the first of three run-producing hits from the sophomore. King’s liner to center-right scored Pitts, and courtesy runner Trinity Hodge was plated on a groundout from Makenna McCarter.
King struck out the side in the next two frames, three swinging and three looking, while the Lady Tornadoes continued the batting assault.
Hannah Adams opened the second inning scoring with a triple. She and Bailey scored on a misjudged fly to center from Pitts, and King rammed a liner down the first-base line. The fourth run of the frame came in on a wild pitch.
Three quick strike-outs later, Alcoa put the game away with five runs in the third on base hits from pinch-hitter Sam Robinson, Maddy Stewart and Pitts along with two fielding errors on routine grounders.
Alcoa defeated Cumberland Gap 14-1 earlier in the season. Coach Sarah Fekete Bailey was pleased that her team didn’t take the game lightly.
“We challenged our kids, it doesn’t matter who our competitor is, we have to play against what our expectations are of ourselves,” Fekete Bailey said. “They did a good job tonight with that challenge.”
Fekete Bailey was also pleased to see production throughout the order. Batters No. 7-9 all recorded hits to further rallies, including the Adams’ triple in the second and an RBI single from Stewart in the third.
“It’s nice to have big innings, but we want to score in every inning,” Fekete Bailey said. “We want to win every single inning and tonight, we did that.”
Alcoa hosts district opponent Gatlinburg-Pittman Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
