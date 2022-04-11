If Alcoa softball coach Sarah Fekete Bailey needed any reassurance about the future of her program, she certainly got it Monday.
With freshmen manning multiple spots in both the lineup and in the field, the Lady Tornadoes more than passed the test against District 2-2A foe Cumberland Gap. They aced it.
Alcoa took a four-run first inning and only expanded on it, hammering Cumberland Gap with score after score on its way to a 15-0 run-rule win, which kept the Lady Tornadoes undefeated in district play.
“We came out and we swung the bats well today,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “We’ve played some really tough games where we’ve lost by one run or two runs or even lost on a walk-off.
“In that ballgame, I started five freshmen. Getting them to the mindset of, hey, finding a way to win from the beginning, playing to win instead of playing not to lose at the end. So I was really proud of their offense today.”
Italia Kyle kicked off that offense for Alcoa (10-3, 4-0 District 2-2A) in the bottom of the first inning, blasting a two-run homer over the center-field wall before Kara Pitts batted in Dylan Jablonski and Hannah Adams on a single shortly afterward.
The Lady Tornadoes followed their four-run first inning with six in the second. With runners at the corners and no outs, Kyle drove home Trinity Hodge on a double, and Olivia Emert later scored Cassa Arnold and Kyle on a single.
With Alcoa already up 7-0, Jaylyn Halliburton gave the Lady Tornadoes even more cushion with her own two-run homer, and Hodge drove in Pitts with a single to send the Lady Tornadoes into the third inning with a ten-run advantage.
As Bailey made moves to insert reserves into the game, her team’s dominance didn’t wane. Not long after a two-run single by Abby Hembree, Hodge scored Dru Greer on another single-base hit before Kurstin Kinder sealed the run-rule with a double that plated two runs.
“Sometimes people get frustrated when their kids don’t get playing time, but when you have that many kids that can come in, especially with the youth of our team, and be able to contribute, that’s something to look forward to in the years to come,” Fekete Bailey said.
Adrianna King started in the circle for Alcoa and pitched all of the shortened game, allowing just one hit and striking out three batters.
With matchups against Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg-Pittman remaining on its district schedule, Alcoa is currently in the top spot in the District 2-2A standings. It tallied wins against Union County and Cumberland Gap earlier in the season, helping lead to its perfect record in the district.
Fekete Bailey knows, though, that the Lady Tornadoes can’t rest on their laurels, as strong showings in the regular season, even in district play, could be fool’s gold if they don’t keep up the momentum when it becomes survive or go home.
“I’m really proud,” Fekete Bailey said. “We have some good competition and opportunities for kids to get better. That’s the name of the game. Baseball and softball, you come out and try to win every inning, but it comes down to postseason and what you do. It doesn’t really matter what your district record is when it comes tournament time.”
