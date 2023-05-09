PIGEON FORGE — Sarah Fekete Bailey was scrambling.
Alcoa’s District 2-2A Tournament opener against Gatlinburg-Pittman had already been rescheduled for Tuesday at Pigeon Forge’s The Ripken Experience due to adverse weather on Monday, and a time change left the Lady Tornadoes’ coach hurriedly setting things up for her team.
“We found out at eight o’clock this morning that we were going to be playing at four,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “We’re right at the last two weeks of school. So I’m trying to send out to parents, make sure they can get off to get them here. I’m just glad that we got to play today.”
Fekete Bailey’s efforts were worth it, as Tuesday was more than a success for No. 1-seed Alcoa, which took home a 12-0 run-rule victory while acquiring early postseason experience for a team hoping to repeat as state champions.
More often than not against No. 4 Gatlinburg-Pittman, Alcoa (31-7) batters found the right gaps. The Lady Tornadoes tallied 14 hits in 24 at-bats across just four innings.
Halle Bailey kicked off the day with an inside-the-park homer, giving Alcoa a 1-0 lead to start the second inning. In the Lady Tornadoes’ next half inning, Hannah Adams brought home Jaylyn Halliburton on a sacrifice fly and Bailey singled on a bunt to score Kara Pitts.
Alcoa truly broke out in the bottom of the third, scoring six runs while helped mightily by Gatlinburg-Pittman errors. After Halliburton singled to bring in Olivia Emert, Adams singled and came around to score on an error, with Makenna McCarter and Madyson Stewart also scoring.
Trinity Hodge came home on an error after a Pitts single and Bailey grounded out to score Pitts to round out the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Andi Lawhorn batted in Emma Renniger on a single and Richiya Belle scored Stewart reached on an error, enacting the run-rule.
Both Emert and Halliburton hit triples against Gatlinburg-Pittman, and Fekete Bailey noted several of Alcoa’s long shots Tuesday would have been home runs on a normal field, but that they were playing on a larger-size field Tuesday.
“I told our kids before the game, when we come out to play today moving forward for the rest of the season that we’re here to play Alcoa softball,” Fekete Bailey said. “Our main competition is ourselves ... I thought we swung the bats well, and hopefully, that carries over into the rest of the tournament.”
Alcoa also fielded success in the circle, as Adrianna King, Gabby Burkhart and Lily Marsh combined to allow one hit and tallied 10 total strikeouts. That hit came during Gatlinburg-Pittman’s first at-bat, when Bailey Norris tripled.
After that triple and a walk, King forced three straight strikeouts, and the Lady Tornadoes sat down each of the next nine batters who faced their pitching staff. King herself threw 10 strikes to just one ball.
“We haven’t played since last Thursday, so our bats allowed us to be able to give three pitchers an opportunity to throw in a live ballgame, and I had Makenna (McCarter) warming up to come in to throw as well,” Fekete Bailey said. “So just to kind of get everybody’s nerves out before we move on through this season.”
Alcoa will face Union County at 5 p.m. today on the Lady Patriots’ home field, fresh off a win in which the Lady Tornadoes got their first taste of the postseason heat.
“I just think it gives you an opportunity to get the nerves out, get the jitters out, and everybody refocus,” Fekete Bailey said. “It’s significantly hotter today and humid, and we haven’t had that all season except for one weekend tournament. So it was good to get our pitchers out there and our catches out there in the heat.
“The turf’s a little bit hotter as well, so get ready for postseason because, hopefully, we’ll be playing a while.”
