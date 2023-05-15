The Alcoa softball team wasted no time in taking one step closer to the state tournament and a chance at defending its Class 2A title.
The Lady Tornadoes run-ruled Johnson County, 11-0, in five innings Monday evening at Dawn Marsh Field to advance to the Region 1-2A finals, as well as secure a sectional berth. Alcoa used a nine-run second inning to jump on the Lady Longhorns, which was more than enough offense to back a combined no-hitter from the Lady Tornadoes’ pitching staff in the shortened affair.
“I was pretty proud, we came out ready to go,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “We talked to our kids all season that the real season is postseason, and that our main competition is Alcoa. When we play Alcoa softball, we’re real hard to beat.”
The Lady Tornadoes’ mindset was exactly where Fekete Bailey wanted them early on, and it overflowed into a two-out, nine-run explosion in the second inning that set the tone for the rest of the game.
Third baseman Dylan Jablonski hit a one-out single, but Johnson County starter Lauryn Bishop had a path out of the inning after striking out Jaylyn Halliburton. Instead, the Lady Tornadoes took it to Bishop, as the next eight batters all reached base safely and scored.
Left fielder Gabby Burkhart and second baseman Kara Pitts each recorded an RBI single before right fielder Adrianna King added on with a two-run double. In their second at-bats of the second inning, designated player Makenna McCarter and Jablonski hit back-to-back home runs — McCarter’s a two-run shot, Jablonski’s a solo homer — to punctuate the scoring.
“The offense takes a lot of pressure off our pitchers,” Fekete Bailey said. “And when our pitchers come out there and pitch the way that they did — a combined no-hitter, real close to a perfect game — it takes a lot of pressure off the hitters. Everybody just plays relaxed, and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”
Spotted a 10-run lead before coming out for her second inning of work, Alcoa starter Lily Marsh felt no pressure at all as she carved through Johnson County’s lineup. She worked three perfect innings and struck out eight of the nine Lady Longhorns she faced, all after an 18-strikeout performance in the Lady Tornadoes’ district semifinal win last Wednesday.
Fekete Bailey pulled Marsh for Burkhart to start the fourth, a duo she loves to match up in the circle given the way their different pitches play off each other. The results were just what she expected, as Burkhart retired Johnson County on six pitches in the fourth.
“She was dealing,” Fekete Bailey said of Marsh. “When I’m able to take her out of the game and put in Gabby, they pair so well off each other. The way their balls move, it makes it really difficult to be a hitter.”
Alcoa will face a familiar opponent in Union County as it hosts the Region 1-2A final at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. A District 2-2A rival, the Lady Tornadoes have matched up with Union County four times already this season and outscored the Lady Patriots, 32-8, including twice in the district tournament.
Fekete Bailey knows better than to assume any result, especially in the postseason, so she is looking for the same execution that the Lady Tornadoes displayed Monday night.
“We’re coming out trying to play our best game,” Fekete Bailey said. “Union County we’ve played four times now. It’s hard to beat somebody a fifth time. We’re going to have to come with our best to be able to beat them.”
