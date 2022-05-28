MURFREESBORO — Cassa Arnold and Italia Kyle wanted to soak up every precious second left on a softball field as teammates.
As Alcoa players celebrated around them, the two seniors embraced for nearly a minute by an empty dugout littered with batting helmets and equipment all temporarily left behind as the Lady Tornadoes emptied onto the field to celebrate the program’s first Class 2A state championship following a 6-1 win over Forrest at Starplex in Murfreesboro on Saturday.
For Arnold and Kyle, as well as Abby Hembree and Kursten Kinder, that moment was four years in the making. The four were a part of Alcoa’s first ever state tournament team as freshmen in 2019, and they appropriately ended their high school careers as state champions.
Consider the foundation for Alcoa softball laid.
“It’s amazing what we’ve done and it feels great,” Kyle told The Daily Times. “From our freshman year to now, we were sitting there earlier just realizing like, ‘Wow, we’re seniors and this is our last game.’ Four years ago, we were here and I know that this team is only going to grow.”
Arnold and Kyle were part of those growing pains during that freshmen season that ended in just two games in Murfreesboro. It sat with them throughout the rest of their prep careers and they knew that given the chance, they wanted a different experience in the state tournament.
According to Arnold, it started with a new goal each game.
“I think it was really important to set goals throughout the whole season,” Arnold said. “Not just one far away goal, but little goals, which is one of the things that coach (Sarah Fekete) Bailey always talks about doing. I think for the future of the team, we have a lot of younger players that stepped up this year and now they know the expectations of this team. I think that will continue to grow every single year.”
Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey was just in her second season at Alcoa in 2019, taking over for former coach Mike Brown the previous season.
She was tasked with getting the team to buy in to her own vision for the program, a process that Arnold, Kyle, Hembree and Kinder approached patiently and paid it off in the most satisfying way possible.
“They definitely left a legacy,” Fekete Bailey said. “The biggest thing is the culture that they’ve created. When you have a new coach come in and replace a coach that’s been there for a long time and who did a great job, you’ve got to have kids buy in to the process and I’m just so thankful that they bought in because they were here as freshmen and they’re walking out state champs.”
The end of a four-year journey lends perspective. For Fekete Bailey, it was what she learned from those four seniors over the course of four seasons and, in turn, what they learned from her.
The five of them will carry those lessons with them. For Fekete Bailey, it will be into next season as the Lady Tornadoes try for another championship push. For the outgoing senior class, it will be in their future endeavors.
Those endeavors will include collegiate softball careers at Carson-Newman and Tusculum for Arnold and Kyle, respectively.
“(The seniors) are very mature to be high school kids,” Fekete Bailey said. “I’m just constantly amazed by their work ethic. That’s what separates the good from the great and the way that we practice and the intensity that we have and the expectations that we have, not only on the field but in the classroom. That’s how they are as people. We’re a family.”
“(Fekete Bailey) has taught us way more than I ever could have asked for,” Arnold added. “She is the best coach that I’ve ever played for. She means a lot to us and it’s just really important to have someone that knows each player and cares for each player as she does. Her experience, too. It’s also great to have somebody that you know you can trust, too.”
