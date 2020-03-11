Alcoa's softball team romped to its second mercy-rule victory of the season Wednesday night with a 14-0 win over host South-Doyle.
The Lady Tornadoes used an 11-run second inning to finish the game in four innings.
Leadoff batter SieAnna Cameron led Alcoa (2-0) with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Kaylee Grace Lovingood had a double and three RBIs, and Cassa Arnold had one hit, one walk and two RBIs. India Kyle had a triple and scored three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.