Cassa Arnold didn’t panic in the circle when Karns had runners at second and third with one out in the seventh inning. The Alcoa right-handed pitcher had a feeling her defense was going to find a way to preserve the Lady Tornadoes’ one-run lead.
She didn’t have to wait long for that belief to come to fruition. In the next at-bat, Karns’ Anna Reichter smoked a liner toward left field. Alcoa shortstop Italia Kyle raced to snag the liner for the second out and then immediately tossed the ball to third baseman Kassidy Moore to pick off the runner at third to record the game’s final out, sealing Alcoa’s 4-3 victory over Karns at Dawn Marsh Field on Friday.
“That play was amazing,” Arnold told The Daily Times. “I love (Italia Kyle) and she is a great athlete. I knew that she had that ball. … My team did a great job of backing me up and talking to me and being there for me (during the game). They were awesome.”
Whenever Karns threatened to take the lead, the Lady Tornadoes had an answer. Arnold gave up two runs in the fourth and allowed a solo home run in the sixth, but relied on her two-seam fastball to fluster Karns’ dangerous lineup. She pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters while only allowing three runs on six hits. Alcoa’s batters supplied her with just enough run support to capture their eighth straight win.
“Karns is an excellent softball team,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “They have already won some big games this season. What I told our kids is that our theme all year is that we have to be the best and the best do the little things. … We come up and have that big double play right there where everyone is where they are supposed to be.
“(That play) was indicative of the game — we stepped up when we needed to.”
Arnold helped her campaign in the circle at the plate. In the first, she drove an inside pitch to the left-field wall for a stand-up double. Olivia Emert moved her to third with a single. Moore scored both Arnold and Emert by belting a single over the second baseman’s head to give Alcoa a 2-0 lead.
When Karns evened the score in the third, Alcoa answered in the fourth. Kaylee Grace Lovingood drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by India Kyle that was followed by a Hannah Adams groundball to to second base before Italia Kyle plated Lovingood with an infield single that Karns’ pitcher couldn’t corral in time.
The Lady Tornadoes added an insurance run in the fifth. Emert led off the frame by ripping a double to the left-center gap. Moore followed with a single to center field and then successfully stole second, with the throw from Karns’ catcher Emily Cox sailing into the outfield, allowing Emert to score from third to extend Alcoa’s lead to 4-2.
Karns kept attacking. Gia Price smashed a leadoff home run in the sixth. Arnold issued a walk to begin the seventh. She struck out the next batter, but conceded an one-out single to Elizabeth Breeden.
An error moved both base runners to second and third.
Once again, the Lady Tornadoes remained calm. On the next pitch, they answered Karns’ final rally.
“Today was a really good game,” Arnold said. “It’s awesome to get any games in, no matter who we are playing and get some reps in. … We are really thankful to get this game in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.