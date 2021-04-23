The Alcoa softball team mustered three hits off Hardin Valley starter Denver Hogrefe in a 8-1 loss to the Lady Hawks on Friday at Alcoa High School.
Juliann Jones was the only Lady Tornado to get on base twice with a pair of walks. Cassa Arnold, Kassidy Moore and Kursten Kinder logged the hits for Alcoa.
Hardin Valley struck for three runs in the first and never looked back, adding a run in the second and fourth before scoring three more in the seventh.
The Lady Tornadoes (19-6) will return to action when they host county rival William Blount at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.