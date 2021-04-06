The Alcoa softball team picked up two District 4-AA victories without having to take the field after Austin-East forfeited the doubleheader between the two teams scheduled Tuesday.
The Lady Tornadoes improve to 10-2 (5-0 District 4-AA) and will face Heritage at 5:30 p.m. today.
