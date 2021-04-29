The Alcoa softball team jumped out to a three-run lead through two innings but could not hold onto it en route to a 10-5 defeat to Gibbs on Thursday at Alcoa High School.
A five-run fifth inning proved to be costly for the Lady Tornadoes (20-7). It started with a three-run home run by Bre Bumgardner and added back-to-back RBI singles after.
Alcoa senior Juliann Jones was the lone Alcoa player to notch two hits, driving in three in the process.
The Lady Tornadoes will participate in the Region 2 Challenge at Farragut High School over the weekend.
