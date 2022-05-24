MURFREESBORO — The ball didn’t stay in the glove.
Riverside first baseman Lauren Ruehl got her hand on a hard-hit liner by Trinity Hodge, but just as quickly as the ball entered her glove, it popped out of it.
That was all that was needed for Alcoa to break an extra-innings tie during the bottom of the ninth Tuesday, as Kara Pitts ran home on the error and the Lady Tornadoes claimed the 4-3 victory over the Lady Panthers in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at Starplex in Murfreesboro.
“(Hodge) has been seeing the ball really well and she’s kind of been in our flex position,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “She had a great at-bat. She stayed in and saw the ball well again, and sometimes the ball bounces your way. Today it was ours.”
The magic was set up when Pitts singled to start the half-inning and advanced to second on a passed ball. After a pop-up, Riverside (25-13) intentionally walked Adrianna King, who was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice during Gabby Burkhart’s at-bat. That’s when Hodge stepped up for the deciding play, which was a long time in the making.
Though Jayla Davenport scored on an error not long after legging out a double in the top of the first for Riverside, Burkhart, who started at pitcher for Alcoa (26-12) staved off any more damage with a side-ending strikeout.
Burkhart excelled at putting away batters early, tallying four strikeouts across the first two innings.
In the bottom of the second, King tied it up for Alcoa, batting in Dylan Jablonski on a two-out double. She recorded a nearly-identical play in the fourth inning, again bringing home Jablonski on a two-out double and pushing the Lady Tornadoes to a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Panthers didn’t let that advantage hold, though, taking a lead of their own on a Molly Deere two-run homer to right during the top of the sixth. Following a no-out double shortly afterward, Fekete Bailey made a change in the circle, replacing Burkhart with Cassa Arnold.
While Alcoa’s runs up until the bottom of the sixth had been on big hits by King, Kara Pitts changed that narrative with time waning. She singled, then found her way home on Riverside miscues in the field on the same play, shocking the Lady Panthers and dissolving their lead.
Stepping up to the plate to start the bottom of the seventh, King singled with no outs and was moved to second base with a groundout by Burkhart. Hannah Adams replaced King as a pinch runner and raced home on a Trinity Hodge double, but a well-thrown ball from the field allowed the Lady Panthers to cut her down at the plate.
“Trinity had a great hit on that,” Fekete Bailey said. “In that situation, it’s going to be perfect things that happen. They’ve got to field it cleanly, they’ve got to make a great throw and they’ve got to catch it and make a great tag. Kudos to that left fielder. I think she was our thorn in our side all day long. She played a fantastic game.”
Arnold struck out to end the side and force extra innings. After neither team scored in the eighth inning, Riverside again failed to do so in the top of the ninth, allowing for Alcoa’s winning play.
Hoping for an easier win this time around, the Lady Tornadoes will face Community at 12:30 p.m. ET today at McKnight Park.
“I told our kids to do two things when we’re here at the state tournament,” Fekete Bailey said. “I said, ‘I want you to have fun and I want you to compete. In the last half-inning, I got them together and we huddled up and I said, ‘Guys, what did I ask you to do? Compete and have fun. We’ve competed for eight innings.’ I was like, ‘Instead of going up and feeling pressure at the plate, I need you to go up and have fun.’
“We had a lot of fun right there at the end.”
