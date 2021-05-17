Included in Juliann Jones’ Senior Night celebration on April 11 were three words that described the mentality of the entire Alcoa dugout: “State or bust.”
That expectation made the weight of Monday’s 4-2 loss to Union County in the Region 2-AA semifinals hard to handle, and it showed as Jones broke from the final team huddle of the season and took a somber walk toward center field before taking a seat to cry in the outfield that she has called home for four years.
The senior left fielder was joined immediately by fellow senior KG Lovingood, junior Rylee Rhodes and sophomore India Kyle, and several others came to console Jones over the next handful of minutes in the aftermath of a premature ending to a season with so much promise.
“Union County was better than we were today,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “This is the game that I told our coaches I was nervous about. I felt like if we got past this game we’d have a good chance to make a run at the state tournament, but the ball didn’t bounce our way from the very first batter of the ballgame.
“It hurts my heart for my seniors because they’ve invested so much time into our program. They’ve built a legacy here and they’ve built an expectation for what the level of play should look like. I just told them after the game that I love them.
“Only one team finishes their season with a win, and unfortunately ours came to an end a little bit sooner than we expected it to.”
Alcoa (27-9) beat Union County (24-14) twice in the regular season, but District 3-AA Pitcher of the Year Makayla Cooper saved her best outing against the Lady Tornadoes for when it mattered most, limiting Alcoa to two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three in a complete-game effort.
Union County scored first with a sacrifice fly by Caitlin Mays in the top of the first, but Alcoa answered with a RBI single off the bat of Jones. However, the Lady Tornadoes would not log another hit until the fifth inning.
“It’s hard to beat a good team three times,” Fekete Bailey said. “She was dealing and hitting her spots. Everything we hit seemed to be off the end of the bat. Kudos to them.”
Alcoa junior pitcher Cassa Arnold was equally dominant through four innings but ran into some trouble in the fifth when she gave up back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. A fielding error loaded the bases for Macey Hutchinson, who hit a two-run double into the left-center gap to break the tie. Blakely Hall added another run in the inning with a sacrifice fly that gave Union County a 4-1 lead.
“She just started laboring a bit,” Fekete Bailey said. “It was pretty muggy today and she seemed to be fighting with the feeling of the air being heavy in that inning and got behind a couple of batters. … One big hit was the difference in the ballgame.”
Jones relieved Arnold and escaped the inning without any further damage and then notched another RBI single in the bottom half in an attempt to spark a rally, but it never came to fruition.
In the final at-bat of her career, Jones hit a hard-hit grounder that was snagged by Cooper and thrown to first for the final out. Jones dropped to a crouch halfway down the first-base line in an immediate realization that it was all over.
Lovingood and senior third baseman Kassidy Moore also shed tears as Alcoa came together as a team one final time in left field, a moment Fekete Bailey hopes sticks with a talented group of returners that should have a similar goal of reaching Murfreesboro next season.
“I told them to remember what this feels like because next year it is the junior class that is going to be sitting in this position, and if they don’t want to feel like the seniors feel right now, then they need to work,” Fekete Bailey said. “They have to go to travel ball, they have to do lessons and when coach Bailey starts preseason and they don’t feel like running those sprints, they have to be ready because we do all that for this moment.
“Hopefully next year we’ll have the ball bounce our way.”
