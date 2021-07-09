Alcoa junior shortstop Italia Kyle was named to the TSWA Class AA All-State softball team Saturday after a season in which she was the driving force for the Lady Tornadoes offense out of the leadoff spot.
The Tusculum commit slashed .343/.411/.697 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 29 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 12 stolen bases to help Alcoa win the District 4-AA championship.
