Alcoa was in a position to knock off Knoxville West for the second consecutive year in large part due to its special teams unit.
Though West survived the Tornadoes, 29-26, Thursday night at Goddard Field, their heavily-emphasized special teams play ensured they had a shot at victory in the final minute.
West (6-0) tied the game with a quick scoring drive to open the second half, and after Alcoa (5-1) fumbled the football on its first play of the third quarter, West was in prime position to take its first lead of the evening. Alcoa’s defense, however, held the Rebels in the red zone long enough to force a 38-yard field goal attempt.
The Tornadoes broke through West’s offensive line and blocked Tyson Siebe’s attempt. Junior Elijah Cannon corralled the loose football and ran it back the length of the field for the score.
“That’s been a point of emphasis of mine since taking over as head coach, making sure that we’re strong on special teams,” Alcoa head coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “We’ve worked the heck out of PAT and field goal blocks. When we blocked that I thought in my heart, ‘Man, maybe that will be the difference.’ We’ve probably worked that more than we’ve ever worked it.”
The touchdown put Alcoa up by six halfway through the third quarter, but it was a short-lived lead.
West ran a Zach Lunsford interception back for a pick-six, and though he made up for the mistake with a rushing touchdown, putting Alcoa back in front eight minutes into the fourth, the Rebels countered with yet another score.
Alcoa had the ball back and intended to run out the remaining five minutes of the game on its final drive in one last shot at glory, but it quickly ran into a speedbump, facing a fourth-and-5 three plays in.
Due to recent struggles in the punting game — both inconsistency and a lack of fake plays — Nix asked senior running back Jordan Harris to double as the team’s punter. Harris boomed a handful of punts to start the game, but he got the look he had been waiting for in the pivotal drive.
On Harris’ punts earlier in the game, he would pause an extra beat — by design — to let the play develop before punting. On that carefully crafted extra beat in the fourth-quarter drive, Harris saw an opening and ran 11 yards for the first down. With new life, Alcoa got as far as the goal line before a second West pick sealed the game.
There’s no moral victories for the Tornadoes in a heartbreaking loss, but Nix does recognize the role that his special teams unit played in keeping them within arm’s reach.
“We had some struggles in punts,” Nix said, “so we put in that with Jordan punting because we felt like we didn’t have any good fakes and we were inconsistent with our punts. We thought out of that, we could protect it and still get our regular punt out of it, but it gives us three or four fakes. We can call our normal offense — that right there was just as easy as calling our normal offense — and Jordan executed it.”
