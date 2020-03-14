SEYMOUR — Alcoa featured a dominant pitching staff and a reliable lineup a year ago as it cruised to its first Class AA sectional appearance since 2004.
This season, however, is going to more of a process.
That much was evident when the Tornadoes lost their final two games of the Playing for a Cure Tournament at Seymour High School on Saturday. Alcoa suffered an 8-7 extra-inning defeat to Morristown East to open a doubleheader before surrendering a walk-off home run to Kentucky commit Elijah Galyon in a 9-7 loss to Seymour.
“I thought our kids competed great,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. “This doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of what we’re trying to do. We’re going to come out and compete in March and work at getting better”
Alcoa (1-3) took different paths to its losses, rallying in the seventh inning against Morristown East before surrendering a walk-off single to Joey Johnson in the ninth a couple hours before squandering a lead in the final frames versus Seymour.
The Tornadoes scored six runs on the Eagles through two innings, only to be outdone by Seymour scoring seven runs in the sixth and seventh, capped by Galyon’s two-run shot to right-center field.
Late-inning heroics were not the only similarity between the two games.
Alcoa committed an error in each of the decisive innings, the first coming on an errant throw from senior Ty Boyd after fielding a Morristown East sacrifice bunt and the second being a misplayed groundball at first by sophomore Ethan Simpson.
Those defensive miscues were problematic, but neither was as disappointing as the Tornadoes' inability to throw strikes consistently.
Alcoa walked or hit a batter a combined 17 times in its two games.
Sophomore left-hander Zach Hodge issued seven of those free passes but still managed to toss a quality outing, surrendering two runs on six hits while striking out six against Seymour. Seniors Mason Palonis and Nick Roberts and sophomore Bryson Richardson surrendered six runs on four hits over the final one-plus innings.
“I’ll never understand why pitchers can’t throw strikes,” Dunn said. “It’s not hard to me. Pitchers need to be able to come in and throw strikes. I don’t even care if they hit the ball hard. I just need guys pounding the zone. We cannot give guys free passes, and that’s something we have to iron out.”
The Tornadoes may not boast the likes of Will Shelton and Kaleb Cardwell anymore, but they still have plenty of time to solidify a rotation that can carry them to same place they were a year ago, and the four games against Class AAA competition Alcoa has played the past three days will help develop it.
State tournament berths are earned in May, not March.
“We want to see the best pitching we can see and I want us to face the best pitchers we can see because for us, it’s about trying to get to a sub-state game and the state tournament,” Dunn said. “They know that, I know that. We have a lot of little things to work on, and hopefully we’ll be able to get on the field.
“I’m just glad we’re playing baseball because who knows that’ll last.”
