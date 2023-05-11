DANDRIDGE — Amidst a sweltering climate at Jefferson County High School during Thursday’s Class A track and field sectionals, Alcoa didn’t melt. Instead, it took that heat to its events.
For the second year in a row, Alcoa won both the boys and girls championships, finishing with 166.6 points on the boys side and 177 for the girls. Plenty of athletes won events and set personal bests, punching their tickets to the state tournament.
“We couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” Alcoa coach Chris Frary told The Daily Times “It was pretty stinking hot out here today. These were pretty brutal conditions compared to what we’ve had so far this season, and the kids handled the heat very well. They were smart about the way they prepared for their events. We had a number of kids who just turned in great performances today.”
Alcoa’s boys bested top finishers Brainerd (66.6 points) in third place and runner-up Tyner Academy (131), while its girls came in ahead of third-place Brainerd (56) and runner-up South Greene (97).
One of Alcoa’s top performances came from Kacey Holliday, who won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Just a freshman, she proved just how high her ceiling is for the future of her career.
“(Holliday) is such a tough competitor,” Frary said. “She was actually the No. 2 seed in both the 800 and the 1600 coming in, and she won them both. Obviously, she’s just a freshman, so the sky is the limit with her. I think she’s going to have a great state meet here in a couple of weeks as well.”
Holliday was pleased with her personal results Thursday, especially since she didn’t plan on doing so well in her first season as a high school athlete.
“I’m very proud of myself and for the team,” Holliday said. “I’m very glad that we scored this many points and got to win … I didn’t expect (to do this well as a freshman). I was just going to do my best and hope I could do great.”
Anna Kate Baumann and Charlotte Tymon placed first and second in the 300 meter hurdles, while Ashley Halter and Jayden Williams earned personal-record times in the 400 meter dash. Olivia Baumann “shattered” her personal record in the 100 meter dash, and Alcoa’s girls 4x400 team even won and set a school record despite a dropped baton and a dead stop.
On the boys side, Jordan Harris led the way, winning four events: the long jump, triple jump, 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. With the wins, the senior continued what has been a stellar career in representing Alcoa; he set personal records in the 100 and 200.
“Jordan Harris had a fantastic day,” Frary said.
For Harris, who stars in multiple sports at Alcoa, he simply stepped up and did what was expected of him.
“It feels great,” Harris said. “I’ve always basically been the leader of the team, so I’ve always been expected the most out of … We needed some people to step up and today they stepped up big.”
Among Alcoa’s achievements in the boys events, Sam Bridges won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs, rounding out a string of stellar performances that have Frary excited for the upcoming trip to Murfreesboro. Alcoa’s boys will be looking to win their third straight state title, and optimism is as high as its ever been for the Tornadoes.
“We’re excited going into the state meet in a couple weeks,” Frary said. “We think we qualified a really good, quality group of kids that can compete.”
